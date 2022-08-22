ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28

It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Beloved North Division High School principal dies suddenly

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- North Division High School Principal Keith Carrington died Monday, Aug. 22, after having surgery. Carrington's wife confirmed the news to CBS 58. She wrote about his passing in a Facebook post:. "Words cannot express how I feel with the sudden loss of my soulmate, my best...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Trusting the tub: Aurora Sinai conducts water birth study in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aurora Sinai Medical Center is researching water births and the possible benefits for mom and baby. Right now, the closest hospital to Milwaukee offering water births is in Madison. The practice isn't regularly offered in hospitals and is typically done at home with a midwife or...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

From an expert: Tips for traveling with seniors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you're taking a trip for a family reunion, a cruise, or long car ride, there are some ways to make sure the vacation is successful with a senior loved one. Milwaukee senior care expert Shawn McComb, with Right at Home, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Aug....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske to tell us what makes the city such a special hometown.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Former Milwaukee alderwoman sentenced for embezzling from her campaign fund

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee alderwoman was sentenced Thursday for embezzling from her campaign fund. Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. In court Thursday, Lewis apologized but maintained the case was a result of bad recordkeeping. "An unequivocal bad judgment and bad...
treksplorer.com

The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Doors Open Milwaukee back in person this year

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and will be in-person. More than 100 locations around the city will be showcased, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee's neighborhoods. New sites this year include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MCSO investigating break-in at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at the Mitchell Park Domes. Officials say it happened in the overnight of Tuesday into Wednesday in the lobby, and investigators found trash thrown around, plus some damage in the basement. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Domes announced...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Old Fashioned Fest returns to Turner Hall Sept. 30

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about an Old Fashioned?. Mark your calendars as Old Fashioned Fest is returning to Turner Hall on Sept. 30. From 5-9 p.m. on that Friday, dozens of vendors will pour into the ballroom, showing what makes their Old Fashioned the best. Tickets cost $34 in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local businesses raising money for Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, owned by the Fazzari family, are two of 34 total restaurants and breweries raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, Do Good with Food, was started by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet...
MILWAUKEE, WI

