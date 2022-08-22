ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Steady warming across the Hoosier State as we approach the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – High pressure continues to dominate weather around the Circle City and across the entire Midwest region. It has largely kept our weather from changing much with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the 4th straight day. While this system slowly moves east, the door slowly opens for a rise in our temperatures.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warming up into the weekend; rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off quiet with a few clouds around. There are a few showers in our northern counties that could bring light showers but otherwise, most of us stay dry today. There are a few rain chances in the forecast, though. Warm, rain chances for Thursday. For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sunshine rolls on; heating up and timing rain

It’s a new day but another foggy start for some in central Indiana. Patchy fog has developed Wednesday morning and has reduced visibility to a 1/2 mile or less in some locations. However, with a sunny start to the day, this fog will quickly improve after sunrise. Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Nice day today; heat, rain return to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning quiet again thanks to an area of high-pressure overhead. This high pressure will keep us sunny today while sliding towards the east. Winds will shift out of the south and bring back the humidity for Thursday and rain chances for Friday. Sunny,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sunshine continues, 90s and rain possible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Record low temperature over 100 years old today

INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later

KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Bug Fest with Indy Parks!

INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe

A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

Books & Brews South Indy closes its doors

After four years of service, Books & Brews, located on Shelby Street, closed its doors on Aug. 12, according to an email sent out by the Books & Brews team. Owner of Books & Brews Keith Fechtman said the reason for the closure was a mixture between road closures and the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Local summer concert series benefitting local dog rescue

INDIANAPOLIS – 5th Avenue Bar and Grill is hosting a summer concert series with 5% of proceeds going to benefit “Every dog counts rescue”! The next concern is August 27 at 423 Main Street in Beech Grove from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Are you keeping up with Indy Now...
BEECH GROVE, IN

