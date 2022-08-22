Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Summer sunshine struggles continue; Pattern takes a turn, warmest here in weeks
The clouds arrived again Thursday dimming the August sunshine and continuing a trend for a cloudier than normal month. While a few showers and a storm are possible rain chances remain low. Late day clouds on this Thursday. Summer sunshine struggles continue. August – the SUNNIEST month annually has only...
Fox 59
Steady warming across the Hoosier State as we approach the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – High pressure continues to dominate weather around the Circle City and across the entire Midwest region. It has largely kept our weather from changing much with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the 4th straight day. While this system slowly moves east, the door slowly opens for a rise in our temperatures.
Fox 59
Warming up into the weekend; rain chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off quiet with a few clouds around. There are a few showers in our northern counties that could bring light showers but otherwise, most of us stay dry today. There are a few rain chances in the forecast, though. Warm, rain chances for Thursday. For...
cbs4indy.com
Sunshine rolls on; heating up and timing rain
It’s a new day but another foggy start for some in central Indiana. Patchy fog has developed Wednesday morning and has reduced visibility to a 1/2 mile or less in some locations. However, with a sunny start to the day, this fog will quickly improve after sunrise. Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.
Fox 59
Nice day today; heat, rain return to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning quiet again thanks to an area of high-pressure overhead. This high pressure will keep us sunny today while sliding towards the east. Winds will shift out of the south and bring back the humidity for Thursday and rain chances for Friday. Sunny,...
Fox 59
Sunshine continues, 90s and rain possible this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.
Fox 59
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
Fox 59
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
Fox 59
Bug Fest with Indy Parks!
INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
Some experts think flu season could be a "twindemic" with COVID-19
"We are expecting this particular flu season to be bad," Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute said. Franciscan Health has several flu vaccine clinics scheduled.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe
A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
cbs4indy.com
Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
University of Indianapolis
Books & Brews South Indy closes its doors
After four years of service, Books & Brews, located on Shelby Street, closed its doors on Aug. 12, according to an email sent out by the Books & Brews team. Owner of Books & Brews Keith Fechtman said the reason for the closure was a mixture between road closures and the COVID-19 pandemic.
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
Fox 59
Local summer concert series benefitting local dog rescue
INDIANAPOLIS – 5th Avenue Bar and Grill is hosting a summer concert series with 5% of proceeds going to benefit “Every dog counts rescue”! The next concern is August 27 at 423 Main Street in Beech Grove from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Are you keeping up with Indy Now...
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
