PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO