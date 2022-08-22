Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 3 people wounded in Peoria shooting Tuesday
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
25newsnow.com
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
25newsnow.com
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
Woman in Clinton still missing
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A family is still searching for their loved one that went missing Sunday night. Update: Illinois State Police Investigations Zone 5 is assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation. Clinton Police Department is the lead on the investigation. “We were out on horseback most of the night. We are not planning another […]
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
S. Pekin business goes up in flames
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
WAND TV
Search continues in Clinton for missing 32-year-old woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Clinton Police Department is actively investigating a missing persons report involving 32-year-old Juana Arellano. According to police, Arellano is described as 5’6” tall, 175 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen August 21, 2022 around 9 p.m. at her home in Clinton.
‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge. Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria fire engine involved in crash en route to 3-vehicle collision
UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday night one of its fire engines was damaged in a crash that happened as first responders headed to another crash a couple of blocks away. The fire department was called about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle collision on NE...
hoiabc.com
Child believed to have minor injuries after being hit by car in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 9-year-old is believed to have minor injuries after being struck while crossing a street. Normal Police spokesperson Brad Park says the student was crossing the street with a crossing guard present. Park confirms speed was not an issue in the crash which is being...
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
25newsnow.com
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the fibers...
