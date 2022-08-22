Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple
Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
atlinq.com
Grand Opening at John A. White Park Unveils Historic Golf Course with Major Facelift
A new and improved John A. White Golf Course reopened to public fanfare Friday, August 19, 2022 after a months-long renovation and beautification project sponsored by the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). We’re extremely proud of the improvements we’ve made at this important and historic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
secretatlanta.co
5 Amazing Record Stores In Atlanta To Snag New And Classic Vinyls
Yea, it’s true we live in the age of iPhone’s, HomePods, Alexa’s and Sonos’ BUT there is nothing like classic tunes being played over classic devices. Atlanta still has record stores located throughout the city where you can find all kinds of gems and classics. From frank Sinatra to AL Green, Dinah Washington to Kiss there are tons of amazing finds. Newer artist such as Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko have even started creating the record version of their albums, because class never goes out of style. Below are a list of 5 record stores to get your retro fix.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo. Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Hours of Operation: Mon - Sat: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Animal Control Headquarters.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These cats are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County
Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: See what dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
Butts Mutts takes the adoption of their dogs very seriously and they work hard to get to know each individual dog and their needs prior to adoption so that they can find the best home for each individual dog. The adoption policies and any requirements listed for individual dogs are...
Comments / 2