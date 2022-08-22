ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple

Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover 'Wednesday Wind Down' in East Point

Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Amazing Record Stores In Atlanta To Snag New And Classic Vinyls

Yea, it’s true we live in the age of iPhone’s, HomePods, Alexa’s and Sonos’ BUT there is nothing like classic tunes being played over classic devices. Atlanta still has record stores located throughout the city where you can find all kinds of gems and classics. From frank Sinatra to AL Green, Dinah Washington to Kiss there are tons of amazing finds. Newer artist such as Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko have even started creating the record version of their albums, because class never goes out of style. Below are a list of 5 record stores to get your retro fix.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These cats are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County

Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
ATHENS, GA

