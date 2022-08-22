Read full article on original website
After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
Hiker missing after Zion National Park flash flood found dead
SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – National Park Service (NPS) officials say that the hiker who went missing after a flash flood hit Zion National Park has been found deceased. On Monday, August 22, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. Agnihotri was […]
What’s causing the traffic on Salt Lake’s canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood. PG&E later agreed to...
Body of female hiker found after flash floods overwhelm Utah park
A friend says Jetal Agnihotri wanted to explore the picturesque Narrows gorge despite flood warnings issued for southern Utah on Friday. The body of a missing hiker from Arizona who got swept up amid flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was recovered from a river several miles downstream following a four-day search effort, officials said Tuesday.
Body of missing hiker found at Zion National Park
A hiker went missing at Zion National Park on Aug. 19 when flash flooding impacted the Narrows — now that hiker has been found. KSL reported that on Aug. 22, a crew found Jetal Agnihotri’s body in the Virgin River about six miles south of where she was hiking.
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him. “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
Governor declares state of emergency as floods sweep through part of Utah
(The Center Square) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for three counties hit with torrential rains that caused flash flooding, leading to one death. Extreme drought conditions exacerbated the flooding risk, Cox said in his emergency order. "We've seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage...
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23. The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days. Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
Utah division approves mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas...
Traveling tabernacle replica returns to Cache Valley
A life-size replica of the Old Testament tabernacle returned to Cache Valley last week in an effort to bring communities of faith together. “In a society that is so frequently focused on division and what separates us from one another, we believe this is an opportunity for members from a variety of faith traditions in our community to come together to talk about and celebrate something that can draw us together,” said Frank Schofield, a spokesperson for the event.
Make the Most of Utah Peaches
For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
After ‘100-year flood,’ Utah Gov. declares state of emergency as Moab mayor worries of more rain
Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and...
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds
It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains
There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
Above average warmth with more storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re coming off an active day yesterday and we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes. In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a […]
Utah officials file lawsuit over ‘unlawful designation’ of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante as Nat’l Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah against what he called “President Biden’s unlawful designation” of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante as national monuments.
