Hear Rascal Flatts' frontman Gary LeVox first solo single, 'Get Down Like That'

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsyF6_0hQhdVTT00

Gary LeVox is bringing a party to Country music with his first solo single, “Get Down Like That.” Formerly part of trio, Rascal Flatts , Gary has since embarked on a solo career following the guys’ decision to retire Rascal Flatts.

While he may be known for his unbelievable high notes and ability to belt out love ballads like no other, LeVox took a different route with his first solo and we are here for it.

The song is a full three minutes of straight up Country fun and how could it not be with Thomas Rhett and HARDY as co-writers alongside fellow hit-maklers Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley ?!

While the song is Levox’s first official Country single, it isn’t his first taste of solo work. The 52-year-old worked on Christian music immediately following the retirement of Rascal Flatts , releasing a solo EP, One On One , in May 2021.

Check out his new single below.

