Bellaire, TX

houstoncitybook.com

First-Ever Theater Week Means BOGO Tickets — and Delish Downtown Dining

THIS WEEK BRINGS the debut of Houston Theater Week, during which the Downtown Theater District offers a two-for-one special on myriad great shows. The BOGO discount is available through Aug. 29, but the included shows run through spring of 2023. Whether you’re looking forward to the Houston Ballet or a Theatre Under the Stars musical, you’ll need to grab a bite or drink before or after the show. Consider these handy Downtown spots — some with shuttles — and catch the savings while you can!
houstoncitybook.com

Houston Food Festival Makes Big Announcement, Shares Exciting Lineup

BACK AND BIGGER than ever, the Southern Smoke Festival, benefiting Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation, takes place Oct. 21-23. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30, and are expected to go fast!. More than 60 chefs from all over the country will head to H-Town this fall — a Texas-size...
houstoncitybook.com

The Wheel Workers Release New Album, Celebrate with Friday Concert at White Oak

TOMORROW, AUG. 26, HOUSTON indie-rockers The Wheel Workers perform at White Oak Music Hall to finally celebrate the release of their much anticipated, four-years-in-the-making album Harbor, which is already enjoying airplay and regular rotation on college and commercial radio stations. Steven Higginbotham, the band’s founder, lead singer and primary songwriter,...
papercitymag.com

Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night

Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Love in the hill country

The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
Woodlands Online& LLC

H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners

DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
Panr

1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 90

Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
