The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO