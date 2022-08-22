Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
On Lucille's 10-year anniversary, Houston chefs share highs and lows
Chris Williams and Khang Hoang remember humble beginnings and how their restaurant came this far.
houstoncitybook.com
First-Ever Theater Week Means BOGO Tickets — and Delish Downtown Dining
THIS WEEK BRINGS the debut of Houston Theater Week, during which the Downtown Theater District offers a two-for-one special on myriad great shows. The BOGO discount is available through Aug. 29, but the included shows run through spring of 2023. Whether you’re looking forward to the Houston Ballet or a Theatre Under the Stars musical, you’ll need to grab a bite or drink before or after the show. Consider these handy Downtown spots — some with shuttles — and catch the savings while you can!
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Food Festival Makes Big Announcement, Shares Exciting Lineup
BACK AND BIGGER than ever, the Southern Smoke Festival, benefiting Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation, takes place Oct. 21-23. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30, and are expected to go fast!. More than 60 chefs from all over the country will head to H-Town this fall — a Texas-size...
houstoncitybook.com
The Wheel Workers Release New Album, Celebrate with Friday Concert at White Oak
TOMORROW, AUG. 26, HOUSTON indie-rockers The Wheel Workers perform at White Oak Music Hall to finally celebrate the release of their much anticipated, four-years-in-the-making album Harbor, which is already enjoying airplay and regular rotation on college and commercial radio stations. Steven Higginbotham, the band’s founder, lead singer and primary songwriter,...
papercitymag.com
Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night
Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Love in the hill country
The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners
DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was like a dream’: Man falls through family’s skylight roof window in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – One family is still trying to fathom the bizarre and scary situation that happened early Monday morning. A family in northwest Harris County came face to face with their intruder who fell through the skylight roof window. Kathy Walker, her daughter, Shanin Nunley, and son-in-law Rick...
Panr
1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 90
Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
kadn.com
Suspicious item left on local woman's car door days after Houston 'poison napkin' scare
Local woman startled after finding suspicious item on car after Houston 'poison napkin' scare. When a Lafayette woman saw a rubber duck on her vehicle after leaving a karaoke bar Saturday night, she panicked after reports about the 'poison napkin'. Some say this is a trend among Jeep owners but the woman told News15 her car is not a jeep.
