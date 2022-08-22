Read full article on original website
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
SC Gov. hopeful Joe Cunningham stopped by ABC15, talks marijuana, abortion, no state tax
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Rep. and Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham spent an hour in Conway Tuesday, along with his running mate for Lt. Governor, Talley Parham Casey. The two stopped by our news station ahead of a speech in Florence, and spoke about legalizing marijuana, eliminating a...
Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
South Carolina principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes, and returning students will find new programs and projects happening around the university. This will be the first full year of CCU’s brand new criminal justice program. The university also made upgrades to...
Event brings attention to Ukrainians living in Hartsville
A sold out crowd of supporters were treated to a traditional Ukrainian meal and heard from several of Hartsville’s newest residents, all from the Ukraine, during a special fundraiser held by the recently established Carolinas 4 Ukraine organization. The event, held at The Riparian on Black Creek on Aug....
How Coastal Carolina University plans to address temporary need for more student housing
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to contract with a Conway apartment complex and a Myrtle Beach hotel to address a need for more housing due to an increased rate of student enrollment over the past two years. The Conway campus said it anticipates a record 7.5 percent increase...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
Conway charter school has kept teacher retention high — here’s how
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A public charter in Conway attributes its high teacher retention rate to the culture the small school has built in the 12 years since it first welcomed students. “They are just tired of the big schools they don’t get support from, and they come here, and they can get fingerprints on […]
'Lives lost before they even began:' Abandoned puppies die, Florence shelter disheartened
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Humane Society is disheartened and pleading out to the community after 6 puppies in a litter of 8 died after being abandoned. The shelter told us that the litter was left at their front door after hours, in a "filthy small cage" which was full of fecal matter.
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
Horry County parents hungry for answers about students' short lunch periods
Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time. “She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
