ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Seminar Brewing#Democratic
Hartsville News Journal

Event brings attention to Ukrainians living in Hartsville

A sold out crowd of supporters were treated to a traditional Ukrainian meal and heard from several of Hartsville’s newest residents, all from the Ukraine, during a special fundraiser held by the recently established Carolinas 4 Ukraine organization. The event, held at The Riparian on Black Creek on Aug....
HARTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
DILLON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy