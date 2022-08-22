Read full article on original website
How to check Mouse DPI in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you how to check the mouse DPI (or sensitivity) on your Windows 11/10 computer. DPI (dots per inch) or CPI (counts per inch as referred by some manufacturers) is the standard for measuring mouse sensitivity. The mouse pointer speed or cursor speed depends on mouse DPI. The more the DPI numbers are, the higher will be the mouse sensitivity to cover the desktop screen which ultimately affects or increase/decrease the cursor speed.
Epic Games Error Code 200_001 [Fixed]
Many users are facing Epic Games Account errors in games such as Fall Guys and Fortnite. This issue appears when the user tries launching the game from the Epic Games Store. In this post, we will resolve Epic Games Error Code 200_001 with some very simple solutions. The following is the exact error message users see.
How to fix Minecraft Corrupted World
It is pretty standard for a world to get corrupted in Minecraft. It gives various kinds of error messages such as “There was a problem loading this world” or “Disconnected due to world corruption“. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to fix a Minecraft Corrupted World.
Halo Infinite Packet Loss Issue [Fixed]
Are your encountering packet loss issue in Halo Infinite? Here is a full guide on how you can fix Halo Infinite packet loss issue. Halo Infinite is a popular first-person shooter game and is the sixth entry to the Halo series. Millions of gamers love to play this game. But, a lot of Halo Infinite users have complained about experiencing packet loss issues in the game. This issue makes it difficult for gamers to play their games smoothly as it keeps you disconnecting from the game servers randomly. Hence, it becomes crucial to get rid of this issue.
DISM /Apply-Image command fails with Error Code 5
Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) is a command-line tool developed by Microsoft which can be used to service Windows images. DISM image management commands can get information about Windows image (.wim) files, Full-flash utility (FFU) files, or virtual hard disks. You can capture, split, and manage .wim files using the DISM commands. Some users, while using DISM /Apply-Image command are seeing error code 5 (ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED).
SystemSettings.exe System error in Windows 11/10
You may experience SystemSettings.exe System error because of corrupted system files, viruses, and malware, or because of other numerous reasons. In this post, we will talk about the following error and see how it can be resolved. SystemSettings.exe System Error, The system detected an overrun of a stack-based buffer in...
Valorant could not enter Matchmaking [Fixed]
Valorant users are seeing a weird network issue. The error stops the game client from connecting to the server, and as a result of which, the user can not play the game. Following is the exact error message users are seeing: ERROR, Could not enter matchmaking. In this post, we...
Mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant
Some gamers are not able to play Valorant because their mouse stutters in the game. Whereas, some gamers have reported that their mouse stops working when they launch the Valorant game. The mouse starts working again on closing Valorant. If your mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
Printer Configuration Error 0x80004005 [Fixed]
In this article, we will see how to fix the printer configuration error 0x80004005. This error makes the printer completely unusable as users cannot print their documents from any software like Word, Excel, etc. Most of the affected users encountered this error on HP printers. However, it can occur on printers of any brand.
How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10
The WindowsApps folder is a protected and hidden folder to save installed Windows Store apps. In this post, we will show you how to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. The WindowsApps folder by default is located in the Program...
Valorant Error Code 38, There was an error connecting to the platform
A Riot game creation, Valorant, hero shooter game has achieved quite a name for its unique theme and characters. However many gamers have complained that they see Error code: 38 when using Valorant and the error code means that client is not able to connect to the server. In this article, we have jotted down some of the solutions to resolve the issue. The following is the exact error code users are seeing.
Data lost upon turning switch ON for Autosave for MS Office
As Microsoft Office progresses through the versions, it keeps getting better. More and more features are added. One of these features is Autosave. It saves your file directly to the cloud. However, some users reported that their data gets lost upon turning the switch ON for Autosave. Data lost upon...
How to fix iPhone stuck on Apple Logo using iToolab FixGo
Though Apple keeps patching the bugs in their devices, some of them keep annoying us, and the most common one is the one where the Apple Logo is stuck on our iPhone screen. Well, not to worry. We finally have a tool that will help us get rid of this annoying bug and many others too. iTooLab FixGo is the tool I am talking about. Let’s learn a bit more about it.
Turn off automatic Bullets and Numbering in Word
Bullets are symbols used to highlight a list, while numbering is a list order with numbers; both numbers and bullets highlight points on your word documents. The Automatic bullets and numbering feature are turned on by default. In Microsoft Word, there are settings to Turn off the automatic bullets and numbering feature by changing the Autoformat settings in the Autocorrect dialog box.
Best free tools for Typing Practice for Kids on Windows 11/10
In this post, we have covered some best free tools for typing practice for kids on Windows 11/10. These tools can help kids practice as well as learn touch typing with a step-by-step procedure in a fun way and easier manner. They can first start with the basic key stroking and then start typing small words with muscle memory. Once they have memorized the key location, they can continually improve their typing skills including speed (WPM or Words Per Minute) and accuracy.
Best Photoshop CC Tools and Reference Cheat Sheet
The Best Photoshop CC Tools Cheat Sheet and Quick Reference Sheet is a collection of important Photoshop CC tips, tricks, gallery colors, etc. that you should remember. It contains useful shortcuts, troubleshooting tips, and tricks for Photoshop CC. The Quick Reference Sheet is quite handy for keeping close as you work in Photoshop CC. Over time you will memorize most if not all of these. However, it is good to have the Quick Reference Sheet close. They can be printed, laminated and kept on your work area. You can have it in a file on your computer’s desktop for quick reference. A mix of both a physical and a digital copy would be good.
Best free Mobi Reader software for Windows 11/10
Looking for a free Mobi reader software for Windows 11/10? A file with .Mobi extension is a Mobipocket eBook file that contains digital book content including text, images, notes, etc. This file format was primarily created by the Mobipocket company and was natively used in Mobipocket Reader software. Now, if...
Google Drive You are not signed in loop error [Fixed]
Do you have trouble logging into your Google Drive account? If you constantly get into a loop while trying to sign into Google Drive, then this post may be able to help you. Google Drive is one of the top options for cloud storage services for backing up files thanks to its abundance of features, excellent sync with other services, and simplicity of use. However, as with all programs, Google Drive sometimes displays an error message that reads, “You are not signed in,” when users attempt to start the application on their devices.
Indian Government issues security warning to Windows 11 users
According to the experts of CERT-In and Microsoft, the current situation is among the high-level security emergencies issued in a long time. According to the security warning, vulnerabilities are found in Windows Defender, the built-in antivirus software that is responsible for protecting users’ computers from viruses, malware, and other potential security threats.
How to use the COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS and COUPDAYSNC function in Excel
COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS, and COUPDAYSNC functions are financial functions in Microsoft Excel that are used to calculate the Coupon date or period. The purpose of the COUPDAYBS function is to return the number of days from the beginning of the coupon period to the settlement date. The COUPDAYS function returns the number of days in the coupon period that contains the settlement date. The COUPDAYSNC returns the number of days from the settlement date to the next coupon date.
