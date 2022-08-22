The Best Photoshop CC Tools Cheat Sheet and Quick Reference Sheet is a collection of important Photoshop CC tips, tricks, gallery colors, etc. that you should remember. It contains useful shortcuts, troubleshooting tips, and tricks for Photoshop CC. The Quick Reference Sheet is quite handy for keeping close as you work in Photoshop CC. Over time you will memorize most if not all of these. However, it is good to have the Quick Reference Sheet close. They can be printed, laminated and kept on your work area. You can have it in a file on your computer’s desktop for quick reference. A mix of both a physical and a digital copy would be good.

