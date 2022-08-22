Read full article on original website
John Kaufman Jr., 61; service August 29
John R. Kaufman Jr., 61, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Pittsboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, August 29th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. He will be laid to rest privately at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
Jack Davis, 55; incomplete
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
Crystal Coast Record Show set for Sept. 3 at History Museum of Morehead City
— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, died Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday September 10, 2022, at Core Creek United Methodist Church of Newport, NC. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and...
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor...
Clyde Murdoch Sr., 73; service September 4
Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Clyde was born on...
Groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. 17 widening in Beaufort, Martin counties on Thursday
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Thursday for the widening of 10.6 miles of U.S. Hwy. 17 in Beaufort and Martin counties. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at 8140 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Williamston. Work on the project has already begun to widen the highway from just […]
House fire in Morehead City
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning. Truck, trailer, and motorcycles stolen throughout Jacksonville. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul....
Denise Higgins, 70; incomplete
Denise Readling Higgins, 70, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Peer Recovery Center named in honor of founder Bev Stone
— Peer Recovery Center, which provides peer support specialists to help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, held a special celebration Tuesday to dedicate the facility in honor of founder Bev Stone. Hope Mission Ministries, which took over operation of the facility, at 3900 Bridges St. in...
Alexsander Day, 41; service August 27
Alexsander Salter Day, 41, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Johnny Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home.
‘Game changer’: NC construction worker plans to buy mom new car with $250,000 lottery win
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “It’s a game changer for me,” Nyberg said. Nyberg, a 35-year-old construction worker, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited […]
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina
Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
Christopher Cummings, 44; incomplete
Christopher James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
