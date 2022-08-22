Read full article on original website
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
