Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
KARK
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
swark.today
SWEPCO to begin embankment project at Little River
SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of Little River near Turk Power Plant in Fulton, Ark. The project consists of placing rip rap – a rock...
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon
Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
KSLA
Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9. Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Liberty-Eylau Leopards
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2021, after a 5-2 start, Liberty-Eylau finished the season on a four game losing streak. The Leopards were outscored by an average of over 30 points in those contests. “We got on our heels and it kind of knocked the wind out of our...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
ktoy1047.com
Jordan to step in as interim police chief
According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. A Shreveport man has been arrested after authorities allege that images of child and animal sex abuse were found on his digital devices. Gov. Greg...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0