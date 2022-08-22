Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state's authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The...
WacoTrib.com
Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding
LAKE ARTHUR, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River. Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur. State emergency managers were monitoring...
WacoTrib.com
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California...
WacoTrib.com
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Montana Jewish Project buys Helena temple built in 1891
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Jewish community in Montana’s state capital has reached its goal of buying a synagogue built in Helena 130 years ago to use as a community and cultural center for Jews in the state, the Montana Jewish Project announced Thursday. The nonprofit group closed...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe. It was...
WacoTrib.com
New York starts taking applications to sell recreational pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state began accepting applications Thursday to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process is a key step toward...
WacoTrib.com
Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia's Kanawha River next month. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10. Cleanup sites will be in...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
State's poll worker recruitment effort drew 1,100 last week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania elections officials said Wednesday that a push last week to recruit new poll workers produced more than 1,100 applicants, including at least one in 58 of 67 counties. The effort tied to Help America Vote Day, organized by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, brought...
WacoTrib.com
New GOP lawmaker sworn in to fill seat left by gov adviser
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An entrepreneur who has worked in manufacturing, energy and banking has been sworn into the West Virginia Legislature to take over the seat of a delegate who left to become one of the governor's advisers. Republican Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of...
WacoTrib.com
NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky flood victims file suit against mine companies
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
WacoTrib.com
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 24, 2022. Three years ago, 12-year-old twins Brook and Breanna Bennett recognized a long-existing need among some of their fellow female students. Unlike generations of school administrators, these siblings decided to do something about it. Today, a number of Alabama schools will receive $200,000 in grant funds to make feminine hygiene products available to students at no charge.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. August 19, 2022. When it comes to child well- being in Kentucky, we’ve still got much work to do. Yes, child well-being here has improved somewhat in the past decade thanks to efforts made in Frankfort and across the state, but we certainly hope no one is fully satisfied with the small steps that have been made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child's public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group...
WacoTrib.com
Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance. Six inmates and two former inmates filed the...
WacoTrib.com
White supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime assault in WA
SEATTLE (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday and is one of four men from...
WacoTrib.com
Police: California man shoots, kills burglar in gun battle
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man killed a burglar after he was shot in the leg during a gun battle early Wednesday when at least two people tried to break into his apartment in Southern California, police said. The resident called 911 shortly after 1:30 a.m. to report the...
Comments / 0