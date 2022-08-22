ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns

The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research

Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CoinDesk

Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?

With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Merge Has an Official Kick-Off Date

The Ethereum Foundation disclosed Wednesday the official parameters for the long-awaited Merge blockchain upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Proof-of-stake is a method of maintaining integrity in a blockchain, ensuring users of a cryptocurrency can’t mint coins they didn’t earn. It is considered to be more energy efficient than Ethereum's current proof-of-work system.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
RETAIL
CoinDesk

Alchemy Acquires Web3 Educational Platform ChainShot to Onboard Developers

Developer backend Alchemy has acquired blockchain educational platform ChainShot to bolster its resources for bringing on and training Web3 builders, the company said Thursday in a blog post. Alchemy did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition. Elan Halpern, product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that Alchemy’s mission to support...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Telegram founder wants to explore web3-based auctions for custom usernames

Durov said on his Telegram channel that he was impressed by the TON project — an independent project not affiliated with Telegram — and how it is used for domain name/wallet auctions. He noted that Telegram can replicate TON’s auction on the app by putting custom usernames, group and channel links on the auction on blockchain — just like NFTs.
INTERNET
CoinDesk

Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens

The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Coinme Brings DOGE, ETH, MATIC and More to Grocery Crypto Kiosks

Bitcoin (BTC) kiosk company Coinme on Wednesday said it now sells ether (ETH), polygon (MATIC), chainlink (LINK), dogecoin (DOGE), litecoin (LTC) and stellar (XLM) from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks. Coinme’s integration of the six additional cryptocurrencies is intended to offer users greater freedom to interact with different tokens beyond...
RETAIL
CoinDesk

Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down

Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
MARKETS

