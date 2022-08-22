Read full article on original website
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
CoinDesk
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns
The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
CoinDesk
As Censorship on Ethereum Begins, Could This Open-Sourced Code Help Counter It?
Flashbots, the team of developers behind MEV-Boost, a critical piece of software for the next phase of Ethereum, has decided to accelerate the open-sourcing of some of its code as the broader Ethereum community frets over looming risks of transaction censorship. The move comes in reaction to the U.S. Treasury...
CoinDesk
Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research
Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
CoinDesk
Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?
With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
CoinDesk
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Has an Official Kick-Off Date
The Ethereum Foundation disclosed Wednesday the official parameters for the long-awaited Merge blockchain upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Proof-of-stake is a method of maintaining integrity in a blockchain, ensuring users of a cryptocurrency can’t mint coins they didn’t earn. It is considered to be more energy efficient than Ethereum's current proof-of-work system.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures Denies Report That It's Merging With Alameda Research's Crypto VC Business
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures denied a Bloomberg report Thursday that the venture capital arm of FTX and the VC operations of sister company Alameda Research would be merging. The report said the move was made to consolidate parts of Bankman-Fried's empire during the extended decline in crypto prices, but both...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
CoinDesk
Alchemy Acquires Web3 Educational Platform ChainShot to Onboard Developers
Developer backend Alchemy has acquired blockchain educational platform ChainShot to bolster its resources for bringing on and training Web3 builders, the company said Thursday in a blog post. Alchemy did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition. Elan Halpern, product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that Alchemy’s mission to support...
CoinDesk
Andreessen Horowitz Says Crypto Can Shift Power Away From Big Internet Companies: Report
Chris Dixon, the founder of Andreessen Horowitz's (a16z) crypto arm, said the venture capital firm sees Web3 and cryptocurrencies as having the ability to disrupt the power imbalance created by big internet companies such as Facebook (META) and Twitter (TWTR). In an interview on FT's Tech Tonic podcast, Dixon said...
TechCrunch
Telegram founder wants to explore web3-based auctions for custom usernames
Durov said on his Telegram channel that he was impressed by the TON project — an independent project not affiliated with Telegram — and how it is used for domain name/wallet auctions. He noted that Telegram can replicate TON’s auction on the app by putting custom usernames, group and channel links on the auction on blockchain — just like NFTs.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Outperforms Bitcoin; CME BTC Futures Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Price Point: Ether is up 2% on the day, continuing to outperform bitcoin. Data from Arcane Research shows that the current crypto bear market looks very similar to the 2018 bear market. Market Moves: After a big market plunge, CME bitcoin futures just traded at the largest discount to spot...
CoinDesk
Cboe Digital Markets Names Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW Among Expected Equity Partners
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has named a cohort of trading heavyweights expected to be equity partners in its revamped cryptocurrency-facing division, Cboe Digital Markets, which includes the likes of Jump Crypto, Robinhood and high speed trading firm DRW. Cboe Digital Markets, which is being formed following the acquisition...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens
The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
CoinDesk
Tron Consumes 99.9% Less Power Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Crypto Researcher Says
Low power requirements of the Tron network make it one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains, the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) said in a report on Wednesday. CCRI is a research group focused on lowering carbon emissions for crypto projects. Tron’s delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism contributed to its...
CoinDesk
Coinme Brings DOGE, ETH, MATIC and More to Grocery Crypto Kiosks
Bitcoin (BTC) kiosk company Coinme on Wednesday said it now sells ether (ETH), polygon (MATIC), chainlink (LINK), dogecoin (DOGE), litecoin (LTC) and stellar (XLM) from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks. Coinme’s integration of the six additional cryptocurrencies is intended to offer users greater freedom to interact with different tokens beyond...
CoinDesk
Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down
Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
