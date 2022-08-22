ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Record-Courier

East side essential to airport prosperity

The value of potential growth on the east side of the Minden-Tahoe Airport has been apparent for over a decade. The 300 acres beckons to FBOs, soaring facilities, sports aviation activities, and youth programs, among many other opportunities. The measure of such growth manifests itself in a safer facility and unprecedented opportunities contributing to the economic vitality of our community.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
SUN VALLEY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
STATELINE, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man bikes in need of repair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
RENO, NV
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
SPARKS, NV

Community Policy