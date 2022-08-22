Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
Record-Courier
East side essential to airport prosperity
The value of potential growth on the east side of the Minden-Tahoe Airport has been apparent for over a decade. The 300 acres beckons to FBOs, soaring facilities, sports aviation activities, and youth programs, among many other opportunities. The measure of such growth manifests itself in a safer facility and unprecedented opportunities contributing to the economic vitality of our community.
KOLO TV Reno
4 displaced in Sun Valley fire
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office reported a motor vehicle collision in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday. According to the officials, a woman and her husband were sitting at the side of the road listening to the performance by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena when the woman was struck by a vehicle.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
KOLO TV Reno
Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man bikes in need of repair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Quench Botanica creates skincare products with mountain living in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The tagline on Quench Botanica’s website reads, “The mountains are calling... is your skin ready?” That perfectly sums up the purpose behind Vina Shih’s unique skincare line. Her products are designed for those living, working and playing in the dry climate of the Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
Autopsy confirms body found in California reservoir is Kiely Rodni, coroner says
RENO, Nev. — The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on Tuesday positively identified the body pulled Sunday from the Prosser Reservoir as missing Truckee, California, teenager Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the confirmation via social media Tuesday afternoon, KOLO-TV reported. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
