CoinDesk
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Barely Budges as Traders Await Powell Speech
Bitcoin Little Changed as Traders Await Powell Speech. Bitcoin’s price changed little on Thursday, hovering around $21,500 as traders remain focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the U.S. central bank’s Economic Symposium, scheduled for Friday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures Denies Report That It's Merging With Alameda Research's Crypto VC Business
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures denied a Bloomberg report Thursday that the venture capital arm of FTX and the VC operations of sister company Alameda Research would be merging. The report said the move was made to consolidate parts of Bankman-Fried's empire during the extended decline in crypto prices, but both...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $1 Trillion as Momentum Fades
Price Point: The total crypto market capitalization has fallen below the $1 trillion mark. Also, bitcoin’s 200-week moving average multiple, a critical level of support used to determine an overall long-term market trend, is suddenly trending down. Market Moves: Ethereum Merge drama continues as traders pile out, then back...
TechCrunch
US SEC Chair Gensler reiterates crypto stance, frustrating those seeking clarity
But some in the crypto industry have expressed frustration about the piece, calling for stronger guidelines not repetitions of familiar arguments. Gensler compared car manufacturers to crypto lending platforms as a way to assert that consumers and investors alike deserve protection, whether it’s in a motor or investment vehicle. Even though cars have evolved over decades, the required safety features remain standard, he noted.
CoinDesk
Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?
With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
CoinDesk
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
CoinDesk
No Safety Net From Crypto Collapses, German Regulator Warns
Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors. In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and...
CoinDesk
Exchange Giant CME’s Bitcoin Futures Just Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, one of the world’s biggest derivatives markets, just traded at the largest discount to spot prices in at least 2 1/2 years after a big market plunge and right before August contracts expire. Arcane Research keeps tabs on the average difference...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Outperforms Bitcoin; CME BTC Futures Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Price Point: Ether is up 2% on the day, continuing to outperform bitcoin. Data from Arcane Research shows that the current crypto bear market looks very similar to the 2018 bear market. Market Moves: After a big market plunge, CME bitcoin futures just traded at the largest discount to spot...
CoinDesk
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq; NFTs Are Coming to the Candy Aisle
According to a statement shared with CoinDesk, Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public via a SPAC merger valued at an estimated $885 million. Plus, "The Hash" team reacts to Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) images being printed on M&M candies in a limited-edition release.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks: Gift or Grift?
Ethereum is finally set to embark on its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake. With this major update slated to happen sometime next month, controversy and questions abound around what will happen to the deprecated proof-of-work network post-Merge. In spite of the fact that the “Ice Age” is supposed to freeze out...
CoinDesk
China's Ant Group to Work With Malaysian Investment Bank Kenanga on Crypto 'SuperApp'
Chinese technology company Ant Group, the developer of Alipay, one of China's largest digital-payment platforms, is working with Kenanga Investment Bank on Malaysia's first "SuperApp," which will include crypto trading, e-wallets and portfolio management. According to a press release on Kenanga's website, the bank has agreed to work with Ant...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
Cboe Digital Markets Names Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW Among Expected Equity Partners
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has named a cohort of trading heavyweights expected to be equity partners in its revamped cryptocurrency-facing division, Cboe Digital Markets, which includes the likes of Jump Crypto, Robinhood and high speed trading firm DRW. Cboe Digital Markets, which is being formed following the acquisition...
CoinDesk
Latin American Crypto Firm Ripio Launches Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Latin American crypto company Ripio has started rolling out a prepaid debit card in Brazil that allows payments to be made in cryptocurrency and earns cashback rewards in bitcoin, Ripio CEO Sebastian Serrano told CoinDesk. The company hopes to release 250,000 cards, which were developed in partnership with Visa (V),...
CoinDesk
Sanctioned Bitcoin Mining Firm BitRiver Loses Another Client as SBI Leaves: Sources
The bitcoin (BTC) mining arm of a major Japanese bank has ended a previously undisclosed relationship with a Russian miner hosting firm sanctioned by the U.S. government. Tokyo-based SBI Holdings, the parent company of crypto miner SBI Crypto, said Aug. 15 in an earnings report that it was “withdrawing” from Russia. In a later interview with Bloomberg, the firm’s chief financial officer cited the broad sanctions imposed by the West on the country since President Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bear Market? Taxes? Crypto’s Allure in India Grows, KuCoin Survey Finds; Bitcoin Continues Holding Pattern Over $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether trade sideways a day before the opening of the Fed's Economic Symposium. Insights: India likes crypto, new taxes and the bear market notwithstanding, a KuCoin survey found. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
TechCrunch
Parsing FTX’s 2021 growth in a Coinbase context
The data that CNBC uncovered paints a picture of strong growth, but a limited one — it didn’t get ahold of Q2 numbers. The information, FTX’s trailing private market cap, and recent data concerning Coinbase’s financial performance set up an interesting question: Is Coinbase cheap, or is FTX overvalued?
