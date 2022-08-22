Read full article on original website
Last season does not exist to Pen Argyl football
The record books show the Pen Argyl football team finished last season with a 0-10 record. But don’t tell the Green Knights about that. They have long forgotten 2021. “Zero. It doesn’t exist to us,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “We’re getting better every day. That’s been their focus, generally. It’s been awesome. End of last season, we went and had our meetings. We had our end of the Bangor game speech. We got it all out. We laid it out for them. That was the end of it. We haven’t brought it up once. I said before, us as coaches, we know where we went wrong, what we could’ve done better and we’ve put our focus on making those things better. But we don’t put it in the players’ heads. We’re focusing on the next day every day.”
An encore performance goes one week at a time for Northampton football
John Toman and his staff took over the Northampton Area High School football team late in the process prior to the 2021 campaign. It stands to reason that the Konkrete Kids could have more success once the coaches had a chance to implement a complete offseason program. Then again, it’s hard to top the first 10-0 regular season in school history.
‘Football IQ’ the key to improvement for Allen football
Melvin Thomas Jr. took a lot away from his first season in charge of the William Allen football team. “The biggest lesson is that you have to do the best you can to keep the kids engaged and also keep their parents engaged and communicate very clearly your expectations. We see now that the kids, they understand the culture and expectations, which means that they’re practicing better. They kind of see what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it,” the second-year coach said.
New coach, new hope for Palisades football this season
After being involved in the Palisades football community for 20 years, Bobby Smith is the new head coach of the varsity team. Smith and his players aren’t worrying about last season’s 2-8 campaign as they look for a much brighter 2022. “We don’t even think about last year....
Kickoff central: Previews for the 33 local high school football teams in 1 place
EPC (Northampton and Lehigh counties) The Vikings have captured the last two District 11 4A titles. (. The Golden Hawks are trying to rebound from a 2-win season. (. The Red Rovers are paced by a veteran offensive line. (. ) The Hornets meet Freedom in Week 1 for a...
Emmaus football, now a consistent contender, seeks next step
An overview of the top contenders in District 11 football wouldn’t be complete without Emmaus High School. That wasn’t always the case.
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
‘Digital Hall Pass’ to be utilized in Stroudsburg High School
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy surrounds a new app that students in the Poconos will be using this year as an electronic hall pass. The Stroudsburg High School is piloting “Smart Pass,” a new app that will replace a printed hall pass that students use to visit the restroom and go to their lockers. […]
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
Stroudsburg Welcomes Kressler, Wolff, & Miller
Tuesday morning marked the start of the grand reopening week for Kressler, Wolff, & Miller (KWM), beginning with a ribbon cutting. Around 10:30 AM, guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 11:00 AM, giving them time to talk and get to know the staff at KWM. Kristine Bush, Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, awarded KWM a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy. "Your presence provides quality insurance at a reasonable price for residents throughout the Pocono region," said Bush. "We want to congratulate you and your team, thank you so much for having us, and thank you for bringing your business here to Monroe County."
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
thevalleyledger.com
Via of the Lehigh Valley Announces Three Staff Promotions
BETHLEHEM, PA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce three staff promotions within our programs. Chelsea Hamm is promoted to the Director of Community and Adult Training Services. In this role, Hamm will oversee and lead the Community Connections and Adult Training Services programs and ensure quality service to all participants supported by these services. Hamm has been with Via for almost 8 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Shippensburg University.
LehighValleyLive.com
