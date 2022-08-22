ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Last season does not exist to Pen Argyl football

The record books show the Pen Argyl football team finished last season with a 0-10 record. But don’t tell the Green Knights about that. They have long forgotten 2021. “Zero. It doesn’t exist to us,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “We’re getting better every day. That’s been their focus, generally. It’s been awesome. End of last season, we went and had our meetings. We had our end of the Bangor game speech. We got it all out. We laid it out for them. That was the end of it. We haven’t brought it up once. I said before, us as coaches, we know where we went wrong, what we could’ve done better and we’ve put our focus on making those things better. But we don’t put it in the players’ heads. We’re focusing on the next day every day.”
PEN ARGYL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Football IQ’ the key to improvement for Allen football

Melvin Thomas Jr. took a lot away from his first season in charge of the William Allen football team. “The biggest lesson is that you have to do the best you can to keep the kids engaged and also keep their parents engaged and communicate very clearly your expectations. We see now that the kids, they understand the culture and expectations, which means that they’re practicing better. They kind of see what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it,” the second-year coach said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

‘Digital Hall Pass’ to be utilized in Stroudsburg High School

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy surrounds a new app that students in the Poconos will be using this year as an electronic hall pass. The Stroudsburg High School is piloting “Smart Pass,” a new app that will replace a printed hall pass that students use to visit the restroom and go to their lockers. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton man needs help to get new van

Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Pocono Update

Stroudsburg Welcomes Kressler, Wolff, & Miller

Tuesday morning marked the start of the grand reopening week for Kressler, Wolff, & Miller (KWM), beginning with a ribbon cutting. Around 10:30 AM, guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 11:00 AM, giving them time to talk and get to know the staff at KWM. Kristine Bush, Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, awarded KWM a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy. "Your presence provides quality insurance at a reasonable price for residents throughout the Pocono region," said Bush. "We want to congratulate you and your team, thank you so much for having us, and thank you for bringing your business here to Monroe County."
STROUDSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Via of the Lehigh Valley Announces Three Staff Promotions

BETHLEHEM, PA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce three staff promotions within our programs. Chelsea Hamm is promoted to the Director of Community and Adult Training Services. In this role, Hamm will oversee and lead the Community Connections and Adult Training Services programs and ensure quality service to all participants supported by these services. Hamm has been with Via for almost 8 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Shippensburg University.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
