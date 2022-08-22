Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm

SAN ANTONIO - A police officer, who was fired after she hit a pregnant woman in the head, has her job back. Elizabeth Montoya was fired in 2019 for the incident that happened in 2018. Police say Montoya punched Kimberly Esparza seven times in the head while responding to a disturbance call. Montoya also grabbed Esparza by the hair and dragged her back out of the car forcing her to sit on the ground in the rain. Esparza was six months pregnant at the time.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO