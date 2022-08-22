Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street. According to police, two men, both in their 40s or...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police officer back on the job after punching pregnant woman in the head
SAN ANTONIO - A police officer, who was fired after she hit a pregnant woman in the head, has her job back. Elizabeth Montoya was fired in 2019 for the incident that happened in 2018. Police say Montoya punched Kimberly Esparza seven times in the head while responding to a disturbance call. Montoya also grabbed Esparza by the hair and dragged her back out of the car forcing her to sit on the ground in the rain. Esparza was six months pregnant at the time.
foxsanantonio.com
Two brothers shoot each other following an argument, one ends up dead
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two brothers leads to them shooting each other, one is dead. According to officers, the shooting happened outside around 7 p.m. on Twining Drive in the Southwest part of town. There were no witnesses who saw the shooting, only neighbors who heard gunshots,...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues about man shot, killed while sitting in his parked car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed. On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in suspected road rage shooting death thanks to video, Crime Stoppers tip
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29. According to the arrest...
KTSA
Man stabbed during fight in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hospitalized with stab wounds after getting into a fight in downtown San Antonio Wednesday night. At around 8:45 P.M., two men got into an altercation near the intersection of North St. Mary’s and East Travis. One of the men pulled...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
Off-duty SAPD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in leg while getting into his truck on city’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was wounded in a shooting outside his East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street and AT&T Center Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old student arrested for having a firearm in his vehicle parked near campus
An 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for having a gun in his car parked near campus, according to police. The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on a school premises. The individual is a student at Edison High School in the San Antonio Independent School District.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found guilty of murder for the 2020 shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals. Prosecutors say...
foxsanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
KSAT 12
Tense testimony exchange during trial of man accused of deadly shooting in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing another man two years ago over a tire rental dispute. Richard Vallejo is facing up to life in prison for the death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez was shot six times after visiting Vallejo’s...
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
Comments / 1