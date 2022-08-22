ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Man breaks into West Virginia officer’s home, cooks himself a meal

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after breaking into a police officer’s home and making himself at home.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, an off-duty police officer got home just before 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to find a burglary suspect in his home. Police arrived at the scene to find the officer, still in uniform, holding the suspect at gunpoint in his living room. Police identified the suspect as Christopher Dale Allen.

Police say the suspect allegedly removed two surveillance cameras before forcibly entering the home through the back door. He then allegedly made food and fell asleep in the living room with a plate of food still in his lap.

Allen was arrested and is charged with nighttime burglary, a felony offense. He was taken to South Central Regional Jail.

Comments / 4

kary
3d ago

He didn’t even take anythin n literally was exhausted cause he fell asleep with his plate on his lap

Reply
3
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

