SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO