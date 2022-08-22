Read full article on original website
'The water quantity is the big issue': Drought taking its toll on San Antonio river
SAN ANTONIO — The lack of rain has been a growing concern across Texas. The extreme heat is taking a toll on waterways in San Antonio. Riley Perillo is from Buffalo, New York, and came to San Antonio on vacation. He had to stop by one of the top tourist attractions in Texas, the San Antonio River Walk.
Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
Dry riverbeds, dead fish, tapped-out wells: Drought takes toll in Hill Country
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing river here — the Medina River. Krueger stepped back from the cliff’s edge shaking her head, looking distressed.
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
San Antonio's oldest public housing unit receiving upgrades
A design firm released four new designs for the Alazan Courts apartments. A resident and housing justice organizer is glad to see community voices at the center.
High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays
SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
WTF closing Pipe Creek location
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
Hotel Emma announces new executive chef for signature restaurant and beyond
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
These San Antonio companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S., Inc. says
A number of San-Antonio-area companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing in the top 300 of the latest Inc. 5000, released this month. Texas Solar Integrated, Caden Lane, and TechHuman rank Nos. 209, 279, and 1,039, respectively, boasting 2,559, 1,974, and 622 percent...
Complete New Menu at This Kozy Eatery is Sure to Please
Complete New Menu is Now at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, a San Antonio Eastside Restaurant. The complete new menu offerings at Tucker’s include Vietnamese coffees, pho, Texas barbecue plates, Southern comfort food and more. The Eastside joint will also be launching weekend brunch pop-ups with guest chefs!. Pop-Up Brunch.
Bill Miller breaks ground on new $55M Westside San Antonio headquarters
It's also seeking a tax break from the county.
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live music moments and action-packed entertainment are on the horizon. See Luke Bryan in concert at the AT&T Center or enjoy a day of conjunto celebrations at Rosedale Park. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. And for a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
