ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
hillcountryalliance.org

Dry riverbeds, dead fish, tapped-out wells: Drought takes toll in Hill Country

Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing river here — the Medina River. Krueger stepped back from the cliff’s edge shaking her head, looking distressed.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Kerrville, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Kerrville, TX
Real Estate
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Kerrville, TX
Business
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bandera Bulletin

WTF closing Pipe Creek location

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
PIPE CREEK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hill Country#Kayaks#The Ranch#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nimitz Lake Ranch#Macdonald Cos
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date

New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
95.5 KLAQ

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
flicksandfood.com

Complete New Menu at This Kozy Eatery is Sure to Please

Complete New Menu is Now at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, a San Antonio Eastside Restaurant. The complete new menu offerings at Tucker’s include Vietnamese coffees, pho, Texas barbecue plates, Southern comfort food and more. The Eastside joint will also be launching weekend brunch pop-ups with guest chefs!. Pop-Up Brunch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy