Bellefontaine, OH

Donna K. Hill Lewis
3d ago

There's help out there. It's up to authority figures to point these users in the right direction to get help. Yet they can't force them to go. The user has to want to get help, get & stay clean. Unfortunately many are too emotionally weak to do anything but use, as long as they're on the streets. It's truly sad.

Elizabeth Kirby
3d ago

She's 27 & her life is RUINED because the evil United States refuses to put drug education programs & random drug testing into our schools. Tell that to GOD.

Record-Herald

Man sentenced for fentanyl possession

A Washington C.H. man was recently sentenced to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison for being in possession of over 80 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop. On Aug. 8 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Kyle J. Maddux pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first degree felony, as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.. Judge Steven Beathard found that a prison sentence in this case was mandatory.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced for role in home robbery

LIMA — A Lima man with what Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a “lengthy history of criminal convictions” and a “substance abuse history” was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery more than two years ago.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima man arrested after short standoff on S. Union Street

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is now in jail after an incident that happened early yesterday morning. The Lima Police Department say they were called out around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at 1610 South Union Street. There they spoke with Lane Riley, a woman from Van Wert, who reported that she was assaulted by 34-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright. She reported that a handgun was used by Cartwright and that he was still armed inside the house.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Parking in fire lane lands man in jail

A truck parked in the fire lane at Walmart turned into an arrest last week. Bellefontaine Police report that Brandon Bailey was parked in the fire lane. Officers spoke with Bailey and told him he couldn't park there and then discovered he did not have a valid Ohio driver's license.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted

On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton

KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy teen cited after crashing ATV

A Quincy teen was cited after he crashed his ATV on County Road 73, near County Road 34, in Quincy, Sunday morning just before 1 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office observed a red ATV in the roadway with a male laying on the ground beside it. Authorities...
QUINCY, OH
peakofohio.com

Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash

A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

