Donna K. Hill Lewis
3d ago
There's help out there. It's up to authority figures to point these users in the right direction to get help. Yet they can't force them to go. The user has to want to get help, get & stay clean. Unfortunately many are too emotionally weak to do anything but use, as long as they're on the streets. It's truly sad.
Elizabeth Kirby
3d ago
She's 27 & her life is RUINED because the evil United States refuses to put drug education programs & random drug testing into our schools. Tell that to GOD.
Record-Herald
Man sentenced for fentanyl possession
A Washington C.H. man was recently sentenced to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison for being in possession of over 80 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop. On Aug. 8 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Kyle J. Maddux pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first degree felony, as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.. Judge Steven Beathard found that a prison sentence in this case was mandatory.
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Lima man sentenced for role in home robbery
LIMA — A Lima man with what Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a “lengthy history of criminal convictions” and a “substance abuse history” was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery more than two years ago.
hometownstations.com
Lima man arrested after short standoff on S. Union Street
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is now in jail after an incident that happened early yesterday morning. The Lima Police Department say they were called out around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at 1610 South Union Street. There they spoke with Lane Riley, a woman from Van Wert, who reported that she was assaulted by 34-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright. She reported that a handgun was used by Cartwright and that he was still armed inside the house.
peakofohio.com
Parking in fire lane lands man in jail
A truck parked in the fire lane at Walmart turned into an arrest last week. Bellefontaine Police report that Brandon Bailey was parked in the fire lane. Officers spoke with Bailey and told him he couldn't park there and then discovered he did not have a valid Ohio driver's license.
Times-Bulletin
Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted
On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton
KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
Man impersonates parent at Ohio school, planned to kidnap child, police say
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he entered a Catholic school during an open house claiming to be a parent, with an intent to kidnap a young child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, is charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and...
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
2 Ohio brothers killed in police standoff had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
peakofohio.com
Quincy teen cited after crashing ATV
A Quincy teen was cited after he crashed his ATV on County Road 73, near County Road 34, in Quincy, Sunday morning just before 1 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office observed a red ATV in the roadway with a male laying on the ground beside it. Authorities...
peakofohio.com
Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Jason Tupps found guilty of rape
BUCYRUS—Jason Tupps has been found guilty of rape and not guilty of domestic violence. Sentencing will be on October 31. More details coming soon.
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
