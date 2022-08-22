ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Jota Rosa Gets Deep in His Feelings on ‘Como ?‘engo’ With Feid and Kris Floyd

Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds.
Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg...
