Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
15 "Based On A True Story" Horror Movies That Took A Looot Of Liberties In Their Retellings
Just how true are these true stories anyway?
Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix
While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward. More from Variety. 'The...
Jota Rosa Gets Deep in His Feelings on ‘Como ?‘engo’ With Feid and Kris Floyd
Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds.
Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’
Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg...
Shia LaBeouf on becoming Catholic after studying for 'Padre Pio' film: 'God was using my ego'
In a moment of life imitating art, Shia LaBeouf found a higher power while preparing to play a Catholic saint. Find out how he prepped for the role.
