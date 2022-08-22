Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO