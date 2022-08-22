UT-Austin to offer literary course on Taylor Swift's songwriting

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Move over, Harry Styles. Taylor's version of a college course is about to hit the Forty Acres this fall.

The English department at the University of Texas at Austin says it will offer an "introduction to literary studies and research methods" using the discography and songwriting of Taylor Swift this fall, according to a department Facebook post.

The course is called "Literary Contests and Contexts - The Taylor Swift Songbook," and will be taught to undergraduates in the school's Liberal Arts Honors program by English professor Elizabeth Scala, who goes by @swiftieprof on social media.

“Let’s turn that Easter Egg hunting and reading in detail to academic purposes!” the Facebook post reads.

It's the second pop music-inspired course to hit a Central Texas college catalog recently. Texas State University has announced it will offer an honors history class on Harry Styles coming up in spring 2023.