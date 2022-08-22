ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night’s Cash Five drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets were sold in North and Southeast Texas from the Cash Five game. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 20 drawing: 1, 4, 7, 14, and 32.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a Swift Food Mart on Bisonnet Street in Houston (not a Quick Pick) and the second was sold at a Shop & Save on Brady Lane in Grand Prarie. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

