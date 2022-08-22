ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash

PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
WEBSTER COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway

An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Tractor-trailer wreck blocks scenic highway north of Helen

One of Northeast Georgia’s most scenic highways is back open to traffic after a late-night wreck Tuesday shut down a portion of it for several hours. A tractor-trailer loaded with building supplies wrecked on Richard B. Russell Highway just north of Helen around 10:19 p.m. on August 23. The cab ran into a ditch, spilling the supplies onto the highway, and blocking both lanes of travel.
HELEN, GA
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
ATLANTA, GA

