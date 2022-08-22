Read full article on original website
Related
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
wfxl.com
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro Atlanta deputies arrest man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County sheriff deputies have arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to deputies, a woman’s body was discovered inside of a home in Gillsville on Monday morning. Alexis Davis...
6 Elementary School Students Injured In A Bus Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Police is investigating a fiery bus crash that injured school students in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a gray Ford Windstar van appeared to [..]
fox5atlanta.com
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
wfxl.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash
PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
Forsyth County Blotter: Sheriff’s Office issues warning to high school students; two heroin arrests made
Damage from last year's "wars."(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning high school students not to consider any “Junior-Senior Wars” this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overturned Publix truck spills groceries across I-285, causes major delays
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers on I-285 in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning saw major delays after a Publix truck overturned. The tractor-trailer spilled its grocery contents across nearly every lane of I-285 just before 4:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway
An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
nowhabersham.com
Tractor-trailer wreck blocks scenic highway north of Helen
One of Northeast Georgia’s most scenic highways is back open to traffic after a late-night wreck Tuesday shut down a portion of it for several hours. A tractor-trailer loaded with building supplies wrecked on Richard B. Russell Highway just north of Helen around 10:19 p.m. on August 23. The cab ran into a ditch, spilling the supplies onto the highway, and blocking both lanes of travel.
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in Chaos
Suspect apprehended within hours at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. APD SWAT members after suspect captured and the scene at 1280 West Peachtree was contained.| ©Walter Bell | NewsFocus™ | All rights reserved.
Comments / 0