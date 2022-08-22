Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
Police: 4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured at a Clayton County Walmart on Sunday when a man mishandled his gun inside the store, shooting himself and three others. Authorities confirmed to WSB that the incident occurred Sunday at 12:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
Man crashes into telephone pole after getting shot several times at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a driver who was shot several times crashed into a telephone pole in Redan, they said. Officers were called to the intersection Panola Road and Redan Road across from Crossroads Church around 6 p.m. where they found a man in his 50s hurt at the crash site and suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in Chaos
Suspect apprehended within hours at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. APD SWAT members after suspect captured and the scene at 1280 West Peachtree was contained.| ©Walter Bell | NewsFocus™ | All rights reserved.
Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, suspect facing charges, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police. They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m., where they located the victim, alert and breathing but with a gunshot wound. She was able to provide a description of a suspect and the direction he may have traveled in.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
Suspect identified in Midtown shooting that killed 2, injured another
ATLANTA — An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by...
3 arrested after nearly 3,000 pounds of meth discovered at Georgia residence, deputies say
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Meriwether County earlier this month after deputies discovered close to 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in construction pipes in a resident's front yard. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 12, deputies noticed that a large delivery of black...
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
Suspect arrested in murder of Lyft driver at Union City apartment complex
UNION CITY, Ga. - A man is behind bars, accused of killing a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Union City police arrested the man in the murder of Joshua Roberts in June at the Netherley Park apartments on Buffington Road. The motive is unclear. A police spokesperson...
Midtown shooting suspect arrested at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they arrested the suspect linked to two early Monday afternoon shooting scenes in Midtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Dept. earlier released a photo of the suspect - a female - they believe is responsible for the shootings. She was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport...
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
Federal lawsuit shows possible connection between alleged midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA — A federal lawsuit shows a possible connection between the suspected shooter and the victims in Monday’s Midtown Atlanta shooting. The lawsuit also gives an indication of grievances she held that possibly point to a motive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified
ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
