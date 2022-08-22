ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovejoy, GA

wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, suspect facing charges, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police. They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m., where they located the victim, alert and breathing but with a gunshot wound. She was able to provide a description of a suspect and the direction he may have traveled in.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Midtown shooting suspect arrested at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they arrested the suspect linked to two early Monday afternoon shooting scenes in Midtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Dept. earlier released a photo of the suspect - a female - they believe is responsible for the shootings. She was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother

Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified

ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
ATLANTA, GA

