Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: Georgia DOT announces SR 316 lane closure today for bridge deck repair
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closures, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today on State Route 316 in order to complete bridge deck repair. The lane closures will be on SR 316 westbound between SR 8 and Fence Road. One lane will be closed. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Tasha Jefferson has a sweet personality and is a sucker for affection. She would do better in a house with women only.
Where bison roamed: Paleontological dig shows a different Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine a Georgia—60,000 years ago—where the coastal city of Brunswick was 70 miles from the ocean and most of the state was a great, grassy plain where the bison and mammoths roamed. In an era when most people think paleo is a diet, a small public liberal arts […]
Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia targets $100M from feds to aid police, cut violence
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will give out $100 million in federal COVID-19 money to bolster policing and reduce violence, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. Local agencies can apply for up to $1.5 million apiece if they can show that violent gun crimes and other violence got worse during the pandemic in their communities. State agencies can't apply.
Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
Off and on rain all week, not just afternoon stuff | Central Georgia weather
On Tuesday, rain chances will be decent again. Could see rain even in the early part of the day.
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
Soldier deployed to Germany out of Georgia found dead, officials say
Pfc. Denisha Montgomery was found unresponsive Aug 9. in her barracks room on Lucius Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, officials said.
Georgia Department of Ed Launches Employee Assistance Program for All Public-School Teachers and Staff
The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no cost to districts, schools,...
Georgians driving 2 popular SUV models could see their cars go up in flames
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Department of Transportation says two popular SUV models may pose a fire risk. This is just the latest, in a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations into auto fire risks. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi learned what you should do to protect yourself. Park...
97,000 people have become US citizens in Georgia since 2016. Now they can all vote | Analysis
ATLANTA — Georgia's newest citizens can have a huge impact on how to shape the state, a new report shows. The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) released a report Tuesday revealing Georgia is now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, many of who say they are ready to vote this year.
Storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds possible this afternoon, evening
Showers and storms may fire up across metro Atlanta just in time for the afternoon commute. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking some scattered, heavy downpours already forming. We’re tracking the storms LIVE NOW on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Here’s what to know...
Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD
The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting process was redirected to get more input about […] The post Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Helping Georgia’s teachers
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
