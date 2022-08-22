ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: Georgia DOT announces SR 316 lane closure today for bridge deck repair

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closures, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today on State Route 316 in order to complete bridge deck repair. The lane closures will be on SR 316 westbound between SR 8 and Fence Road. One lane will be closed. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy

A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Georgia targets $100M from feds to aid police, cut violence

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will give out $100 million in federal COVID-19 money to bolster policing and reduce violence, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. Local agencies can apply for up to $1.5 million apiece if they can show that violent gun crimes and other violence got worse during the pandemic in their communities. State agencies can't apply.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD

The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting process was redirected to get more input about […] The post Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Helping Georgia’s teachers

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
GEORGIA STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy