Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
PFF makes surprising pick for Commanders’ best offseason move
The Washington Commanders had a busy offseason as a franchise. From debuting the new Commanders moniker and uniforms, weathering more Dan Snyder controversy and acquiring Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington fans could hardly catch their breath the last few months. The clearcut biggest move, though,...
Julian Edelman teams up with Sam Morril on new pod
Patriots legend Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril on challenging Tom Brady, being friends with Bill Belichick and having bold NYC sports takes. Put Julian Edelman in a hosting role, and he’ll be nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent within his first year. Put Sam...
New England Patriots might have found takers for Isaiah Wynn
With the Dallas Cowboys needing help at left tackle, the New England Patriots might have found some takers for Isaiah Wynn. The team is apparently discussing a potential trade for Wynn. This would save the team over $10 million against their cap, and give them some much needed breathing room.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs pay tribute to Len Dawson with ‘Choir Huddle’
Yes, Patrick Mahomes took the field during the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game of the year on Friday night.
4 thoughts on the Patriots as the preseason winds down
Commentary on roster depth, the No. 1 cornerback spot, and the obligatory thoughts on the team's play-calling. Four downs’ worth of thoughts on the state of the Patriots, because no gimmick is too basic for this space …. · This is Bill Belichick’s 23d training camp as Patriots coach,...
Aaron Donald’s scheduled media scrum canceled after helmet incident
Rams DT Aaron Donald declined to speak to the media after swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint-practice brawl. Fans and media may want to know Aaron Donald’s side of the story from Thursday’s fight with the Bengals but they aren’t going to get it right now.
NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s actions during controversial mid-practice dust up
NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s actions during a controversial mid-practice dust-up. On Thursday afternoon a video surfaced which showed a massive brawl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during a joint practice. The fight would have been juicy enough but then fans caught quarterback Aaron Donald striking Bengals players with their own helmets.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki recalls iconic encounters with Michael Jordan and Tom Brady
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a mark in MLB, and he recalls encounters with other legends from different professional sports organizations. Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a huge mark in MLB. He played 19 seasons in the majors, 14 of which were with the Mariners. He was also the first Japanese non-pitcher to be signed by a major league team. Suzuki grew inspired by other sports legends, including Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.
