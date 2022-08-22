Read full article on original website
Ascension pediatrician fired over vaccination mandate denied reinstatement
A pediatrician at Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Hospital who was fired after failing to comply with his employer's COVID-19 vaccination requirement will not be granted immediate reinstatement, the Society for Human Resource Management reported Aug. 22. The 7th U.S. District Court of Appeals on June 23 upheld a district court's...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Texas man sentenced to prison for threats to physician who advocated for vaccine
A Texas man has been sentenced to prison for threatening a Maryland physician who had supported the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 24. Scott Eli Harris, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was sentenced after pleading guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication.
Healthcare billing fraud: 7 recent cases
From a California health plan and three providers agreeing to pay $70.7 million, to a former anesthesiologist sentenced to 10 years in prison, here are seven healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has covered since Aug. 12:. 1. Centene to pay $32M to settle Medicaid overcharging allegations in Washington. Centene agreed...
Lawmakers push for federal re-accreditation of Montana State Hospital
Five lawmakers in Montana are urging public health and human services director Charlie Brereton to "immediately and publicly commit to pursuing CMS accreditation," at the state's only psychiatric hospital, the Daily Montanan reported Aug. 23. Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital lost $7 million in federal funding in April after a...
Top 10 states for gender equality: Health
States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and...
Texas health system fights request for records on president's abrupt exit
The University of Texas System is fighting a request filed by a local newspaper to obtain more information about the abrupt resignation of Ben Raimer, MD, from the role of president of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Raimer submitted his resignation as head of the Galveston-based academic health...
