DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO