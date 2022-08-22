ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car crash on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
