2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car crash on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Southeast Little League has released a statement, following a clip during the broadcast of Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles that went viral. The clip shows team members of the Davenport team, putting stuffing from stuffed animals into the hair of a fellow black...
