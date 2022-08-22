A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.

