Wireless sock monitoring system reduces patient falls, nurses find
A new study led by nurses at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Palarum's Patient is Up Smart Socks. The wireless system involves socks with pressure sensors...
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
Panhandle Health District to end home health services
Hayden, Idaho.-based Panhandle Health District is in the process of ending its home health services after over 55 years due to staff shortages and lack of funding, Shoshone News-Press reported Aug. 25. "We have kept the program running for as long as we could due to the dedication and compassion...
Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24. The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror. Many hospitals are cutting services due to...
West Nile Virus numbers rising in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Health (CDPH) reported that nine Fresno County residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infections. Health officials say three of the cases are asymptomatic and were blood donors. The cases are the first reported in this season and according to CDPH, the Fresno County […]
63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey
A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
Hospitals cutting services over staffing shortages
As hospitals across the U.S. face workforce shortages, several have had to halt services. At least six hospitals announced plans in recent months to scale back care due to staffing shortages. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical...
New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic
Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25. The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for...
COVID-19 surgical backlogs persist: 4 things for hospital leaders to know
A new study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that even well into 2021, surgical procedure volumes had not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This has contributed to ongoing backlogs that could result in more advanced disease and higher costs in the future. "We've seen inconsistent recovery...
Mississippi hospital closes region's only neonatal ICU
Greenville, Miss..-based Delta Health System's The Medical Center closed its neonatal intensive care unit in July, citing $1 million in annual losses, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 23. Delta Health's was the only NICU in a four-county region in Mississippi. The counties the hospital serviced — Bolivar, Coahama, Sunflower and Washington...
Wellspan's hospital-at-home program saves $1.1M
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health's hospital-at-home program has saved the health system approximately $1.1 million and freed up more than 1,500 hospital bed days. Between September 2020 and April 2022, WellSpan Health accepted more than 800 patients to its acute hospital-at-home program. The team at WellSpan designed preference lists, pharmacy validation...
