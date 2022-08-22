ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Wireless sock monitoring system reduces patient falls, nurses find

A new study led by nurses at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Palarum's Patient is Up Smart Socks. The wireless system involves socks with pressure sensors...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Panhandle Health District to end home health services

Hayden, Idaho.-based Panhandle Health District is in the process of ending its home health services after over 55 years due to staff shortages and lack of funding, Shoshone News-Press reported Aug. 25. "We have kept the program running for as long as we could due to the dedication and compassion...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24. The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror. Many hospitals are cutting services due to...
ROARING SPRING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#Blood Type#Early Summer#The American Red Cross
YourCentralValley.com

West Nile Virus numbers rising in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Health (CDPH) reported that nine Fresno County residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infections. Health officials say three of the cases are asymptomatic and were blood donors. The cases are the first reported in this season and according to CDPH, the Fresno County […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey

A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals cutting services over staffing shortages

As hospitals across the U.S. face workforce shortages, several have had to halt services. At least six hospitals announced plans in recent months to scale back care due to staffing shortages. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25. The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 surgical backlogs persist: 4 things for hospital leaders to know

A new study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that even well into 2021, surgical procedure volumes had not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This has contributed to ongoing backlogs that could result in more advanced disease and higher costs in the future. "We've seen inconsistent recovery...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Mississippi hospital closes region's only neonatal ICU

Greenville, Miss..-based Delta Health System's The Medical Center closed its neonatal intensive care unit in July, citing $1 million in annual losses, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 23. Delta Health's was the only NICU in a four-county region in Mississippi. The counties the hospital serviced — Bolivar, Coahama, Sunflower and Washington...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Wellspan's hospital-at-home program saves $1.1M

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health's hospital-at-home program has saved the health system approximately $1.1 million and freed up more than 1,500 hospital bed days. Between September 2020 and April 2022, WellSpan Health accepted more than 800 patients to its acute hospital-at-home program. The team at WellSpan designed preference lists, pharmacy validation...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy