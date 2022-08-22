ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the Fall VR gets new season next month, PathCraft coming to Oculus Quest 2

By Thomas J Meyer
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • After the Fall launches the new Reclamation Season on Sept. 15 with new content, features, fixes, and will be free for all players.
  • PathCraft will be launching exclusively on Oculus Quest 2, and will come with a level editor.
  • Hellsweeper VR will receive a new trailer highlighting the game's combat and movement later this week.

Virtual reality game publisher Vertigo Games announced new features for first-person shooter After the Fall and two of its upcoming games during Gamescom event week.

Multiplayer shooter After the Fall will be launching a new season of content starting next month on Sept. 15. The "Reclamation Season" will be free for all players and adds new weapons, modes, several maps, and quality of life features. The game's last major update in April had brought many changes, fixes, and hardware optimizations.

After the Fall launched for Oculus Quest 2 , SteamVR, and PlayStation VR late last year, and Vertigo Games revealed it has over 55,000 monthly active users. The publisher said the game, one of the best Quest 2 games , is now supported on Pico Neo headsets and can be played at Gamescom.

Vertigo Games also announced that VR puzzle platformer PathCraft will now be coming exclusively to Meta Quest 2, though no release window has been announced. PathCraft will feature over 80 puzzles, but players will be able to make their own levels with a level editor. The game will also take advantage of the headset's hand-tracking 2.0 feature at launch.

The final news from the publisher is that Hellsweeper VR will receive a new trailer later this week on Aug. 25. The trailer for the roguelike first-person VR game will show off the game's movement and combat systems. The game will feature fast movement, magical abilities, and co-op with a friend. Hellsweeper VR is scheduled to launch sometime in Q4 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3djy_0hQhW0G800

Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 offers increased power, resolution, and flexibility over the original virtual headset. It is a complete, all-in-one headset that does not need to be tethered to a PC or smartphone in order to work.

