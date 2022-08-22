Read full article on original website
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
Alcohol and speed likely factor in crash that killed three ISU students
Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
Tom Allen says Hoosiers praying for Indiana State football team after recent tragedy
They may be in-state rivals, but they’re still neighbors. Tom Allen, Indiana head coach, did what good neighbors do, sending condolences to the Indiana State football team after a recent tragedy. Over the weekend, two Indiana State football team members were killed in a car accident close to campus....
Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash had been drinking at IU house party
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash. According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday. Lucas Bishop says he doesn't...
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
Fatal One-Car Crash Near Terre Haute Kills Three, Injures Two; Four of Five Occupants from Ind State Football Team
All five names of those in the tragic single vehicle crash involving Indiana State University students over the weekend in Riley, Indiana have now been released. Four of the five in the car, and two of the three who lost their lives, were members of the Sycamore football team. Freshman ISU players Caleb Van Hooser and Christian Eubanks were killed in the crash, along with ISU student Jayden Musili. The two individuals severely injured were football payers Omarian Dixon and John Moore. The vehicle struck a tree in the Riley, Indiana area; about ten miles southeast of Terre Haute, around 1:30 AM Sunday morning.
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included said, “#SupportingTheSycamores.” Marketing employee at Baesler’s […]
Three Indiana State University students are killed in single-vehicle crash
Indiana State University confirmed that three students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Sunday morning. In a statement, the university said all five people in the vehicle were believed to be ISU students, including several football players, adding that police are working to positively identify the victims who were killed in the crash. ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said: “This is a terrible tragedy; as we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.” The university added that counseling services would be available for students, faculty and staff.
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU […]
