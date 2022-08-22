Indiana State University confirmed that three students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Sunday morning. In a statement, the university said all five people in the vehicle were believed to be ISU students, including several football players, adding that police are working to positively identify the victims who were killed in the crash. ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said: “This is a terrible tragedy; as we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.” The university added that counseling services would be available for students, faculty and staff.

