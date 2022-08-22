One of the largest dental service organizations in the U.S. partnered with Epic to install EHR across almost 900 dental practices in its network. Pacific Dental Services is the first DSO to fully deploy Epic, according to the company's Aug. 24 news release. Pacific Dental spent two years converting 9.7 million patient records from legacy software to Epic and trained 13,000 team members and clinicians with the new system. The first Pacific Dental practice went live with Epic in April, and now the system is live across all the DSO's locations.

