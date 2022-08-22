Read full article on original website
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
Pittsburgh health system strikes 10-year partnership for end-to-end revenue cycle management
Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health has selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to an August 25 news release from the company.
8 hospital COOs on their most pressing issues
Hospital and health system COOs are focused on issues ranging from boosting employee engagement to reducing length of stay and readmissions, they told Becker's. Below are COOs' top priorities for the rest of 2022, in their own words. Their responses are below, in alphabetical order. Editor's note: Responses were lightly...
3 strategies for a stronger supply chain: McKinsey survey
With some hospitals and health systems spending up to 40 percent of their budgets on supply, consulting company McKinsey compiled supply chain executives' main strategies at bolstering their work and published the results Aug. 23. Three notes from the survey, which included more than 100 respondents:. 1. Healthcare systems with...
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
Inspira Health installs Oracle Cloud suite
Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has implemented Oracle's Cloud suite to support its financial, materials management, human resource management, employee and manager self-service and payroll business processes. The health system teamed up with strategy and digital transformation company Alithya to replace its older on-site system with Oracle's integrated cloud, according...
Missouri, Kansas hospital leaders fear a 'healthcare crisis' is coming
As flocks of nurses are leaving hospitals and health systems struggle to return to normal bed space, some healthcare executives in the Midwest worry they aren't prepared for the fall and winter. Recent data isn't lining up with seasonal trends, according to Richard Watson, MD, a co-founder of an app...
63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey
A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
Northwell Health's VC arm joins $4.1M funding round for cultural competency platform
Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $4.1 million seed funding round for Violet, a platform that provides cultural competency training for clinicians. The funding round, led by SemperVirens, brings the company's total raised to $5.3 million, according to an Aug. 16...
Employees petition no confidence in St. Charles payroll practices
Members of the Oregon Nurses Association and Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals at Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System are indicating a lack of confidence in the health system's accounting and payroll practices, via a petition drive. The unions represent about 1,200 front-line nurses working at St. Charles...
Patient Experience
Patient experience has become a critical element in the delivery of healthcare. But despite the importance of the patient experience, organizations often still struggle with delivering experiences that patients want rather than what organizations believe they want. During a featured session at Becker's Hospital Review's Patient Experience + Marketing Virtual...
Epic installed at nearly 900 Pacific Dental practices
One of the largest dental service organizations in the U.S. partnered with Epic to install EHR across almost 900 dental practices in its network. Pacific Dental Services is the first DSO to fully deploy Epic, according to the company's Aug. 24 news release. Pacific Dental spent two years converting 9.7 million patient records from legacy software to Epic and trained 13,000 team members and clinicians with the new system. The first Pacific Dental practice went live with Epic in April, and now the system is live across all the DSO's locations.
Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare organizations
Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, have targeted at least four healthcare organizations in the last three months, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 24. Five things to know about the group:. The Karakurt gang emerged in late 2021 and likely has ties to the Conti ransomware...
Top 10 states for gender equality: Health
States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and...
Virtual care company Babylon ditches UK for the US
Babylon, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care app, has largely left the U.K., where it is headquartered, in favor of the U.S. market, Wired reported Aug. 23. In early August, the London-based digital health company exited its last hospital contract with the National Health Service eight years ahead of...
Healthcare billing fraud: 7 recent cases
From a California health plan and three providers agreeing to pay $70.7 million, to a former anesthesiologist sentenced to 10 years in prison, here are seven healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has covered since Aug. 12:. 1. Centene to pay $32M to settle Medicaid overcharging allegations in Washington. Centene agreed...
UPMC's operating income sinks 86% in first half of year
UPMC reported higher revenue in the first half of this year than in the same period of 2021, but the Pittsburgh-based health system's operating income declined year over year, according to financial documents released Aug. 23. UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion in the first six months of this year,...
UP Health System - Marquette hires Henrietta Skeens as CFO
UP Health System - Marquette (Mich.) named Henrietta Skeens as the CFO, according to an Aug. 22 news release. Ms. Skeens previously served as CFO at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va. Additionally, she has experience in hospital management and accounting. Gar Atchison, CEO of UP Health System -...
HCA's Johnston-Willis Hospital names new CEO
Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Ms. Matish has held various roles with HCA, most recently serving as CEO of Retreat Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, according to an Aug. 23 news release. She also served as COO of Parham Doctors' Hospital in Richmond.
