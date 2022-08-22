ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks

The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
HipHopWired

Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) “This is important because I feel like this is gonna […] The post Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"

Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child

Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
HipHopDX.com

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With Virtual Rapper FN Meka

Capitol Records has cut ties with their A.I. rapper project FN Meka, per the New York Times‘ Joe Coscarelli. The record label had received significant backlash for signing the virtual rapper powered by artificial intelligence. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group...
RadarOnline

Post Malone’s Ex-Girlfriend Fighting Her Lawyers Over $350k Settlement Paid By Rapper After Their Breakup

Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend has demanded her ex-lawyers’ lawsuit demanding she pay a percentage of a settlement she hashed out with the musician be thrown out of court, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post’s ex Ashlen Diaz showed up to court in the suit brought by the law firm Martorell Law APC.She denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demands the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She argued her actions caused no damage to the law firm. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend. The suit accused the defendants of breach...
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti

Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion

Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says

The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’

Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
thesource.com

Chris Brown Says No Award Shows Will Book Him: ‘Let Me Be Great’

Chris Brown has had a stellar year surrounding his most recent album Breezy. With sold-out shows and fan meet-and-greet pictures dominating timelines, Breezy wants fans to know he is still banned from performing at awards shows. After a performance in New Mexico, Breezy hit Instagram and let off a statement:
