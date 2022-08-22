Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
onedetroitpbs.org
8/23/22: American Black Journal – ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Musical, WGPR-TV 62 Fundraising Gala
Playwright Dominique Morisseau Brings ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Musical to Detroit, Where it All Began. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the electrifying musical written by playwright Dominique Morisseau about legendary Motown group The Temptations, has taken center stage in Detroit, the city where it all began for the five singers. Morisseau, a Detroit native, also brings “Ain’t Too Proud” back to her hometown roots, where she’s drawn previous inspirations from, as seen in her musical “Detroit ’67.”
Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know
Let BLAC introduce you to some busiest stylists in Detroit who are turning the city into a fashion capitol. The post Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
tmpresale.com
Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next at Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit Nov 12, 2022 – pre-sale code
We have the Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next presale code!! For a limited time you can get tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to personally see Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next’s concert in Detroit!
Rapper Disses A Ridiculous Detroit Amusement Slide That's Causing Wipeouts
Belle Isle Park's giant slide reopened after a pandemic shutdown and quickly gained fame for some seriously risky thrills.
Gucci Opens Store in Downtown Detroit
Luxury brand Gucci opens a new downtown Detroit location over the weekend and announces Detroit Changemaker recipients. The post Gucci Opens Store in Downtown Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights
Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide...
Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?
This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Detroit News
Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger
The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday. That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.
Detroit News
Detroit cops and kids face off on the court
Detroit — Detroit police faced off against students for pickup basketball Tuesday, and you couldn't miss the Detroit Pistons signs on the court and walls, as if to inspire. Cops & Kids was organized by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore and the Detroit Police Athletic League, a 50-year-old program that partners officers with children to serve as mentors and coaches.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You’ll get a kick out of this free community event
An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Pastor Tellis Chapman Launches Campaign to Head Baptist Convention
Rev. Tellis Chapman, senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. Rev. Tellis Chapman, the senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s northeast side since 1985, is seeking to expand his territory of leadership. Chapman recently launched a campaign for president of the storied National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., an eight-million-plus member Christian organization with more than 21,000 churches around the globe. The National Baptist Convention, founded in 1886, is considered one of the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential Black organizations of any kind.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
encoremichigan.com
Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy
DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
deadlinedetroit.com
Hyper-Indulgent Sugar Factory Opening in Downtown Detroit Aug. 29
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie, a global chain New York magazine describes as having "a broad menu of savory food, and a hyperactive candy emporium," will open next Monday in downtown Detroit. It wll occupy the high-visibility space in the One Campus Martius Building, the home of Hard Rock Cafe...
‘Queer Prom’ lets Detroit-area LGBTQ youth be themselves
Purple flower petals lined the hallways and elevator, while green and purple balloons and lavender plants hung along the walls and ceilings. Guests strolled into the room dressed in their best attire, some in flowing gowns, halo crowns and angel wings. About 90 attendees, mainly Detroit-area high schoolers and college students, gathered at Mexicantown’s Plaza Del Norte Welcome Center Aug. 13 for a night to remember. The theme: “Enchanted Forest.” While the event...
wdet.org
‘Ain’t Too Proud’ tells the truthful story of The Temptations
One of the biggest theater events of the year has landed at the Detroit Opera House. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” tells the story of one of the most successful groups to ever come from the Motown label. It’s told through the...
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Washington Examiner
In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks
It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
