Detroit, MI

hourdetroit.com

5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza

We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

8/23/22: American Black Journal – ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Musical, WGPR-TV 62 Fundraising Gala

Playwright Dominique Morisseau Brings ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Musical to Detroit, Where it All Began. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the electrifying musical written by playwright Dominique Morisseau about legendary Motown group The Temptations, has taken center stage in Detroit, the city where it all began for the five singers. Morisseau, a Detroit native, also brings “Ain’t Too Proud” back to her hometown roots, where she’s drawn previous inspirations from, as seen in her musical “Detroit ’67.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?

This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger

The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday. That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit cops and kids face off on the court

Detroit — Detroit police faced off against students for pickup basketball Tuesday, and you couldn't miss the Detroit Pistons signs on the court and walls, as if to inspire. Cops & Kids was organized by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore and the Detroit Police Athletic League, a 50-year-old program that partners officers with children to serve as mentors and coaches.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You’ll get a kick out of this free community event

An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Pastor Tellis Chapman Launches Campaign to Head Baptist Convention

Rev. Tellis Chapman, senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. Rev. Tellis Chapman, the senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s northeast side since 1985, is seeking to expand his territory of leadership. Chapman recently launched a campaign for president of the storied National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., an eight-million-plus member Christian organization with more than 21,000 churches around the globe. The National Baptist Convention, founded in 1886, is considered one of the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential Black organizations of any kind.
DETROIT, MI
encoremichigan.com

Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Hyper-Indulgent Sugar Factory Opening in Downtown Detroit Aug. 29

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie, a global chain New York magazine describes as having "a broad menu of savory food, and a hyperactive candy emporium," will open next Monday in downtown Detroit. It wll occupy the high-visibility space in the One Campus Martius Building, the home of Hard Rock Cafe...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

‘Queer Prom’ lets Detroit-area LGBTQ youth be themselves

Purple flower petals lined the hallways and elevator, while green and purple balloons and lavender plants hung along the walls and ceilings. Guests strolled into the room dressed in their best attire, some in flowing gowns, halo crowns and angel wings. About 90 attendees, mainly Detroit-area high schoolers and college students, gathered at Mexicantown’s Plaza Del Norte Welcome Center Aug. 13 for a night to remember. The theme: “Enchanted Forest.” While the event...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks

It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
DETROIT, MI

