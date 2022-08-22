Read full article on original website
Top 10 states for gender equality: Health
States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Healthcare billing fraud: 7 recent cases
From a California health plan and three providers agreeing to pay $70.7 million, to a former anesthesiologist sentenced to 10 years in prison, here are seven healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has covered since Aug. 12:. 1. Centene to pay $32M to settle Medicaid overcharging allegations in Washington. Centene agreed...
EMTALA covers abortion in Idaho hospitals, judge rules
A federal judge temporarily blocked a portion of an Idaho law that would criminalize medical professionals who performed abortions in medical emergencies. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Aug. 24 the state law, set to take effect Aug. 25, violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The federal law, enacted in 1986, requires that Medicare hospitals provide all patients appropriate emergency care — including medical screening, examination, stabilizing treatment and transfer, if necessary — irrespective of any state laws or mandates that apply to specific procedures.
12 recent moves from nurses unions
Here are 12 moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Aug. 3:. 1. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to hold a rally Aug. 25 at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to protest what they say is the hospital's failure to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.
Monkeypox vaccine dose-sparing causes headaches for public health officials
The latest strategy to stretch the supply of the world's only monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos, is frustrating local health officials tasked with distributing the doses, Politico reported Aug. 24. On Aug. 9, the FDA allowed for states and cities to divide their allotted Jynneos vaccines into fifths by using...
Best hospitals, health systems to work for by state
Forbes released its "America's Best Employers by State" list Aug. 24, and 262 hospitals and health systems made the cut. Forbes, in collaboration with market research company Statista, surveyed 70,000 employees working for businesses with more than 500 employees. A total of 1,382 employers were ranked from varying industries, up to 101 per state. Employers could be ranked more than once if they operate in more than one state.
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a pharmacy director to work in Marysville, Calif. 2....
North Dakota hospital plans emergency department expansion
CHI St. Alexius Devils Lake (N.D.) Hospital will expand its emergency department and update its surgical capabilities, the Jamestown Sun reported Aug. 23. The emergency department will be expanded to 6,500 square feet. New features include a triage room, more trauma care and exam rooms, a behavioral health room, negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious diseases, a bigger waiting area, and a new garage for ambulances.
Missouri, Kansas hospital leaders fear a 'healthcare crisis' is coming
As flocks of nurses are leaving hospitals and health systems struggle to return to normal bed space, some healthcare executives in the Midwest worry they aren't prepared for the fall and winter. Recent data isn't lining up with seasonal trends, according to Richard Watson, MD, a co-founder of an app...
Wireless sock monitoring system reduces patient falls, nurses find
A new study led by nurses at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Palarum's Patient is Up Smart Socks. The wireless system involves socks with pressure sensors...
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
10 systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that have posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio,
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
Texas hospital breaks ground on $46M emergency department expansion
Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center broke ground on its $46 million emergency department expansion, Focus Daily News reported Aug. 24. The expansion will add 18 suites, 25,000 square feet for trauma care and 80,000 square feet for pharmacy and lab services. It will allow the hospital to care for over 55,000 patients each year, a 12 percent increase from 2021.
California union seeks $25/hour statewide minimum wage increase after earthquake deal falls through
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West said Aug. 23 that it will urge California lawmakers to enact a statewide $25 per hour minimum wage for healthcare workers. The announcement came after the collapse of a deal Aug. 23 between the union and California Hospital Association to change earthquake standards...
CommonSpirit, Morehouse partner to diversify clinician base
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine — a historically Black institution — have joined forces with the intent of improving health equity by training diverse clinicians. The partners chose seven sites nationwide, including Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center, to host three Morehouse students for rotationals...
Omicron-tweaked boosters inch closer to release date
Two COVID-19 vaccine-makers have submitted requests to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their omicron-focused vaccines, which could be available by Labor Day. Pfizer sent its request for its 12 and up booster Aug. 22, and Moderna followed one day later with its 18 and older option. For the updated vaccines to become available to the public, there's typically a four-step process after clinical trials: an independent FDA panel votes, the FDA declares a decision, a CDC advisory committee votes and then CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gives the final OK.
