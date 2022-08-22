ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Andrew Tate
LADbible

Mark Zuckerberg rips into Elon Musk's plans for the Neuralink brain chip

Joe Rogan has had a doozy of a guest on his latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, with none other than Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sitting down with the controversial host. The head of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Metaverse found himself laughing about 'robot' memes that followed his appearance in Congress, revealed he doesn't use social media (the Facebook founder is too busy), and took a cheeky dig at fellow tech-billionaire Elon Musk.
LADbible

Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie

A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
LADbible

Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up

Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
LADbible

Ashley Cain explains heartwarming reason behind his beard

Ashley Cain has revealed the heartwarming reason why he won't shave his beard following the death of his daughter Azaylia last April. Watch it below:. The 31-year-old's explained that his facial hair reminds him of the little one, who passed away following a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, and all the times she used to love playing with it.
LADbible

Chris Martin stops gig to design tattoo for mega fan

This is the moment Chris Martin stopped mid-gig to design a tattoo for a Coldplay mega fan. Check it out:. Mattie Jolley from Hertfordshire said he 'burst into tears' after the singer responded to his request while performing their hit 'Fix You'. The fan, who has spent £1,500 on tickets,...
