Strange Facebook 'glitch' leaves timelines flooded with bizarre celebrity posts
Thousands of Facebook users across the world have reported a 'glitch' after noticing their news feeds were filled with bizarre celebrity posts this morning (24 August). Rather than updates from pages they follow, many people shared screenshots of their homepage feeds crowded by random messages from fans to the pages of major celebs.
Hillary Clinton was savagely beaten by Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge quiz
Kim Kardashian has beaten former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a legal knowledge quiz. PEOPLE reports that the reality TV star faced off with the Harvard-educated lawyer in a test all about the law. The battle of the minds and the results have been revealed in Hillary’s new...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Conductor forced to intervene as woman shamelessly files feet on train leaving dust everywhere
One of the biggest problems with public transport is... the public. They cannot be trusted. Case in point:. It's 9am on a packed train, people are writhing up against one another, sweaty backs, damp armpits and bad breath. It is quite simply a pretty grim experience all round. However, one...
New Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests he may have murdered his own father
A new Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests the late anti-virus software tycoon may have murdered his own father. Watch the trailer here:. McAfee was best known for his antivirus software of the same name, which he created in 1987 after being employed at companies such as NASA, Xerox and Lockheed Martin, and ultimately sold to Intel.
UK family horrified after massive python slithers into their home
A family in the UK were given quite the fright when an 18ft python took the liberty of slithering into their home. Neighbours watched on as the six stone serpent made its way along the roof before sliding through an upstairs window. Jenny Warwick, who lives on the street in...
Aussie politician lashes out at schoolgirl who identifies as a cat
An Australian senator has lashed out at a private school in Victoria for supporting a student who apparently identifies as a cat. Senator for Victoria Ralph Babet hit out at the 'woke' decision of the school to support the teen. According to a report in the Herald Sun, the unnamed...
Warning over ‘killer clown’ craze returning as teens say they were stalked
Police were called after a couple of kids were stalked by a ‘creepy’ clown, prompting fears the ‘killer clown’ trend of a few years back has returned. Cops were called to Hampton Pier in Herne Bay, Kent, after a 17-year-old and his friend said they were 'creepily' followed by a clown who walked quickly behind them before crouching behind a wall out of sight.
Mark Zuckerberg rips into Elon Musk's plans for the Neuralink brain chip
Joe Rogan has had a doozy of a guest on his latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, with none other than Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sitting down with the controversial host. The head of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Metaverse found himself laughing about 'robot' memes that followed his appearance in Congress, revealed he doesn't use social media (the Facebook founder is too busy), and took a cheeky dig at fellow tech-billionaire Elon Musk.
Milly Alcock lived in attic and washed dishes before landing House of the Dragon starring role
New HBO series House of the Dragon has been described as 'brutal and harrowing', which sounds like exactly what you'd want from a Game of Thrones spin-off. The show has a big task on its hands in convincing audiences there's more life in the Game of Thrones franchise beyond the original series, which ended controversially to say the least.
Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie
A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up
Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
Brits baffled by hilarious US translation of Ryan Reynolds’ new Wrexham documentary
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney added a touch of Hollywood glamour to a northern Wales market town following their takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021. It was a hugely eye-catching story, with the duo taking over a club languishing in the fifth tier of the English football league system, and one that had been going nowhere for some time.
Harry Styles stops his concert to call heartbroken fan's ex-boyfriend
Harry Styles stopped his concert to call a heartbroken fan’s ex-boyfriend at Madison Square Garden. The 'As It Was' singer was playing the first show of his 15-night residency at the iconic New York City venue when he encountered a fan in the crowd facing a breakup dilemma. According...
Miss England contestant becomes the first in the pageant’s 94-year history to compete without makeup
A politics student has wowed the judges of the Miss England beauty pageant by strutting her stuff completely makeup-free. It's the first time in the pageant's 94-year history that a contestant hasn't used makeup - and Melisa Raouf, 20, ditched it for an important reason. Raouf relied only on her...
Ashley Cain explains heartwarming reason behind his beard
Ashley Cain has revealed the heartwarming reason why he won't shave his beard following the death of his daughter Azaylia last April. Watch it below:. The 31-year-old's explained that his facial hair reminds him of the little one, who passed away following a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, and all the times she used to love playing with it.
Chris Martin stops gig to design tattoo for mega fan
This is the moment Chris Martin stopped mid-gig to design a tattoo for a Coldplay mega fan. Check it out:. Mattie Jolley from Hertfordshire said he 'burst into tears' after the singer responded to his request while performing their hit 'Fix You'. The fan, who has spent £1,500 on tickets,...
Jonah Hill shares heartbreaking message about Kobe and his brother with viral picture
Jonah Hill's Instagram post following the death of the late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant has resurfaced on social media in recent days as the 21 Jump Street actor closed his Instagram account. Bryant died in 2020 after being involved in a fatal helicopter accident, something which also took the...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’ has randomly reached number one on US iTunes Charts 19 years after release
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’ has bizarrely climbed to the number one slot on the US iTunes charts almost two decades after its release. While we admit the song is a banger, we never expected it would make a comeback quite like this. ‘Bring Me To Life’...
