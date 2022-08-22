ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jimmy Carr
David Beckham
Jeremy Clarkson
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man arrested for rape of 74-year-old woman in Nashville

A man has been arrested in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 74-year-old woman who was attacked at her home in Nashville.Phillip Hayes, 46, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers and faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.Authorities say that the suspect admitted to being the man in a surveillance picture that had been made public by investigators following the attack.Police Chief John Drake told a press conference that laboratory testing had linked the suspect’s DNA to the crime scene.Mr Hayes was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
