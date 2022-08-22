Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling iPhones into jail for an inmate she had fallen in love with. Emma Johnson, 25, made thousands of pounds and discussed how much money she was making with serving prisoner Marcus Solomon. In one message, when her lover asked her how much...
Man found guilty of murdering wife within hours of wedding
The court heard that Thomas Nutt stuffed the body of Dawn Walker in a suitcase near their home in Lightcliffe
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Man arrested for rape of 74-year-old woman in Nashville
A man has been arrested in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 74-year-old woman who was attacked at her home in Nashville.Phillip Hayes, 46, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers and faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.Authorities say that the suspect admitted to being the man in a surveillance picture that had been made public by investigators following the attack.Police Chief John Drake told a press conference that laboratory testing had linked the suspect’s DNA to the crime scene.Mr Hayes was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest...
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 25, is arrested after 'two women were raped in separate incidents in Manchester'
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after two women were allegedly raped in Manchester during separate incidents. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in the Cheetham Hill area, following reports from two women, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 40s.
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka
A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day
A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing
Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Met denies racism after black man ‘choked’ in illegal stop and search
The Metropolitan police force is facing a fresh allegation of racism after a black man walking his dog claimed he was choked for 90 seconds in a headlock before being taken back to a police station and strip-searched. Following a decade-long legal battle for justice, the Met last month accepted...
LADbible
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 1