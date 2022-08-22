ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Twins Joseph and John DeMasi to present morning of music

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Award-winning twin brothers Joseph and John DeMasi will present their original musical service “Our Children are Watching,” for a morning of music and contemplation on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.

The contemporary folk singers, songwriters and recording artists create songs imbued with their Unitarian Universalist belief in love, inclusion, tolerance, understanding and the worth and dignity of all.

“In this time of struggle and turmoil, how we use our UU values to guide us is the legacy our actions leave for future generations,” the brothers explain.

All who seek insight are welcome. Those interested in attending a “free-range discussion” time before the service, are invited to tune in to Zoom at 9 a.m. or be at the church to take part.

BHUU requires wearing masks for those attending at the church in accordance with current CDC recommendations for our area, and expect all to be fully vaccinated. Services are also broadcast on Zoom, the link sent to members although all who are interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the same.

Gathering for fellowship after the service is encouraged, although gnoshing and coffee have been suspended for the time being.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Rice Lake, WI
Rice Lake, WI
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cdc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
334
Followers
448
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy