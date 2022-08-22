Twins Joseph and John DeMasi to present morning of music

Award-winning twin brothers Joseph and John DeMasi will present their original musical service “Our Children are Watching,” for a morning of music and contemplation on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.

The contemporary folk singers, songwriters and recording artists create songs imbued with their Unitarian Universalist belief in love, inclusion, tolerance, understanding and the worth and dignity of all.

“In this time of struggle and turmoil, how we use our UU values to guide us is the legacy our actions leave for future generations,” the brothers explain.

All who seek insight are welcome. Those interested in attending a “free-range discussion” time before the service, are invited to tune in to Zoom at 9 a.m. or be at the church to take part.

BHUU requires wearing masks for those attending at the church in accordance with current CDC recommendations for our area, and expect all to be fully vaccinated. Services are also broadcast on Zoom, the link sent to members although all who are interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the same.

Gathering for fellowship after the service is encouraged, although gnoshing and coffee have been suspended for the time being.