How UNC WR Josh Downs uses one-on-one battles to work his craft

The UNC football program kicks off its season this Saturday, set to host Florida A&M in hopes of a better season than the year before.

One player who wouldn’t mind repeating their success from last year is star wide receiver Josh Downs who is now approaching his junior season. A 2021 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award, Downs exploded onto the scene for UNC last season with 1,335 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Downs filled the void left by Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown , giving S am Howell a reliable target throughout the year. After just seven catches in his true freshman season, Downs broke the record for receptions (101) and receiving yards (1335) in UNC’s single-season history.

For Downs, the wide receiver worked on his craft every single day and explained how going up against Tony Grimes helped him have that breakout year as he told The Sporting News :

“It’s a one-on-one battle. It’s really who’s a better man,” Downs told TSN about his matchups with defensive backs. “I work on my craft every day you work on your craft. So who’s doing it better? “I take pride in that. I don’t like losing one rep in any practice. I work with (top UNC cornerback) Tony Grimes every day — I live with him and going against him, it’s a battle. Every time he wins I’m frustrated, every time I win, he’s frustrated so we definitely go at it. I take that real personal when it’s one-on-one.”

The four-star wideout has been everything UNC could hope for, using his speed as the driving force for separation. Already looked at as one of the best receivers in the nation, don’t be shocked if Downs brings the Biletnikoff award to Carolina this year for the first time in the program’s history.

Downs is expected to produce a similar outing as last season, with many predicting a blockbuster junior year on the horizon. No doubt Downs has the attention of NFL scouts, and his elite status heading into the season is a clear indicator of what could be in store for the Georgia native.

