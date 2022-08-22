ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

How UNC WR Josh Downs uses one-on-one battles to work his craft

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzMpd_0hQhURgq00

The UNC football program kicks off its season this Saturday, set to host Florida A&M in hopes of a better season than the year before.

One player who wouldn’t mind repeating their success from last year is star wide receiver Josh Downs who is now approaching his junior season. A 2021 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award, Downs exploded onto the scene for UNC last season with 1,335 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Downs filled the void left by Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown , giving S am Howell a reliable target throughout the year. After just seven catches in his true freshman season, Downs broke the record for receptions (101) and receiving yards (1335) in UNC’s single-season history.

For Downs, the wide receiver worked on his craft every single day and explained how going up against Tony Grimes helped him have that breakout year as he told The Sporting News :

“It’s a one-on-one battle. It’s really who’s a better man,” Downs told TSN about his matchups with defensive backs. “I work on my craft every day you work on your craft. So who’s doing it better?

“I take pride in that. I don’t like losing one rep in any practice. I work with (top UNC cornerback) Tony Grimes every day — I live with him and going against him, it’s a battle. Every time he wins I’m frustrated, every time I win, he’s frustrated so we definitely go at it. I take that real personal when it’s one-on-one.”

The four-star wideout has been everything UNC could hope for, using his speed as the driving force for separation. Already looked at as one of the best receivers in the nation, don’t be shocked if Downs brings the Biletnikoff award to Carolina this year for the first time in the program’s history.

Downs is expected to produce a similar outing as last season, with many predicting a blockbuster junior year on the horizon. No doubt Downs has the attention of NFL scouts, and his elite status heading into the season is a clear indicator of what could be in store for the Georgia native.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State coaching staff impressed with freshman Sonny Styles

Everyone knew Ohio State had something special in freshman Sonny Styles. He was the No. 1 ranked safety in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings before reclassifying to the 2022 class. The five-star safety was a must-get for Ohio State living in the Buckeye’s backyard coming from Pickerington, Ohio, and with his dad, Lorenzo Sr. wearing the scarlet and gray in the 90s.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Florida A M#The Sporting News#Tsn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Venables on decision to remain at Clemson: ‘This is my place to stay’

Tyler Venables never imagined there would be a time during his football career at Clemson where he wouldn’t be coached by his father Brent Venables, so when the opportunity came about for the longtime defensive coordinator to make the move to Oklahoma, the safety had a lot to think about. “After I had already committed to Clemson, I never thought I’d play for anybody else,” Venables said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I guess I’m playing for my dad’ and it just ended up turning out like it did and it’s been awesome. Just to watch coach Wes [Goodwin] take command, get...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy