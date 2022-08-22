One dead, two injured after crash involving Amazon delivery truck in Cypress

One person dead after crash with Amazon truck in Cypress 00:22

The investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash involving an Amazon delivery truck continued in Cypress early Monday morning.

According to Orange County Fire Authority Captain Sean Doran, the crash occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on near the intersection of Katella Boulevard and Holder Street where a Chevrolet Camaro and the Amazon truck collided.

"`It sounds like the Camaro may have run a red light," said Cypress Police Department Sergeant Thomas Mellana. "Speed was possibly involved."

The passenger in the Camaro was killed during the crash, while the other two people — the drivers of each vehicle — were rushed to nearby trauma centers for treatment.

The deceased person's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities remained on scene throughout the night as they investigated the incident.