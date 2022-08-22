ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jessica Colt
2d ago

Looked right at the camera and he wore yellow and bright pink. Im sure he'll wear the same clothes again theyre so stylish

DC News Now

2 shot, 1 dead in Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people have been shot at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Third Avenue, Northwest, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The victims, a man and a woman were transported to hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival, the woman is expected to survive. Police have not […]
WASHINGTON, DC
850wftl.com

2 dead 3 injured in shooting

WASHINGTON, DC– — Two people are dead and three others have been injured in a ‘drug-related’ shooting authorities in northwest Washington, D.C. are reporting. The shooting occurred Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. EDT. at North Capitol Street. Officials say the driver of dark colored SUV stopped just...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

4 Shot, 2 Confirmed Dead in DC Shooting

At least four people have been reported shot, and two of them have died following a shooting in Washington, D.C., sources tell News4. The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. D.C....
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizens center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of...
NBC Washington

3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police

Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray

Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
