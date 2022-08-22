Read full article on original website
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
School Year Begins In Seneca Valley & Karns City
It’s the first day of school for a couple of districts in Butler County. Students at Seneca Valley and Karns City head back to class today. Meanwhile juniors and seniors at North Catholic will have their first day as well as part of a staggered start of to the year.
More Students Head Back To Class; Mars Middle School Has New Entrance
Another round of students in Butler County head back to class today. It’s the first day of school for students in the Mars, Slippery Rock, and AC Valley School Districts. Of course the new year means some new changes—and that’s the case at the Mars Middle School. Due to the Route 228 construction, the middle school now has a new entrance.
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For New Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the rehabilitation of the Chadborne Court Culvert. This 12 foot wide by seven feet high arch culvert is about 32 feet long. Cranberry Supervisors have also decided to restore landscaping...
Zalatoris out of FedEx Cup finale/Butler girls golfers fall to Armstrong
Will Zalatoris has pulled out of the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week after suffering a back injury during last week’s BMW Championship in Delaware. Zalatoris, who won the opening tournament of the playoffs, would have been the #3-seed in the chase for an $18 million top prize. The field is now reduced to 29 players. Zalatoris has also said he will not be able to compete in the President’s Cup in North Carolina being played in late September.
Hollidaysburg survives LLWS elimination with four-inning/10-run rule win
The Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania baseball team remains alive at the Little League World Series following a 10-0 win in four innings over Indiana Tuesday. They will meet Texas tonight at 7pm in another elimination game. The post Hollidaysburg survives LLWS elimination with four-inning/10-run rule win appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler,...
Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler
A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
Wiffle Ball Tournament Raises $3K For Vet Foundation
Nearly 80 adults got a chance to relive a childhood classic as part of a fundraising effort this past weekend for the It’s About the Warrior Foundation. The 7th annual Wiffle Ball Tournament, presented by The Rock Station 97.7 FM and Mars Bank, was held this past Saturday at the Hotel Beacon in Renfrew.
Stadium Authority Updating Some Policies
The City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority has approved a new strategic plan as well as an employee code of conduct and ethics. Director of Facility Operations Dean Selfridge Jr assembled the strategic plan which includes goals such as equipment purchases as well as other program priorities over the next five years. This plan is expected to be updated yearly.
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
Kos and Porch medal Butler to golf win
The Butler boys golf team defeated North Hills 194-230 Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club. Wyatt Kos and Ryan Porch shared medalist honors for the Golden Tornado with a pair of 36’s. Ben Hohn added a 39. Butler is now 3-1 overall, and 1-1 in section play. The post...
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
