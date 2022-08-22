Scientists could create a genetic doppelgänger of a Tasmanian Tiger. But will it be wild enough to avoid extinction a second time?

A giant shark that swam in the world’s oceans millions of years ago could devour prey up to 26ft long – the size of a killer whale – in just five bites, scientists say they have discovered.Researchers used fossil evidence to create a 3D model of the megalodon, one of the biggest predatory fish of all time, which lived an estimated 23 million to 2.6 million years ago.At around 50ft long from nose to tail, the megalodon was bigger than a school bus – about two to three times the size of today’s great white shark, according to the study...

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO