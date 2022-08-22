Scientists could create a genetic doppelgänger of a Tasmanian Tiger. But will it be wild enough to avoid extinction a second time?

Read full article on original website
CNET
Thylacine De-extinction: Why We Need to Talk About Resurrecting Species
When Hank Greely, a law professor at Stanford University, took to the stage at 2013's TEDx De-extinction conference in Washington, DC, he posed a simple question. "De-extinction," he started. "Hubris? Or hope?" The answer, he offered, was "yes, a little bit of both." Greely's talk, which you can watch on...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
'Jurassic Park'? Scientists want to resurrect Australia's Tasmanian tiger
Scientists in the US and Australia have announced a multi-million dollar project - resurrecting the extinct Tasmanian tiger. The last known marsupial officially called a thylacine, died in the 1930s. According to the team, the extinct thylacine can be recreated using stem cells and gene-editing technology, and the first one could be "reintroduced" to the wild within 10 years.
An Ancient Creature Who Could See in The Dark Lies Hidden in The Eyes of Whales
The first mammals to return to the sea, more than 35 million years ago, had eyes for the deep. According to new research, the visual systems of modern whales, dolphins, and porpoises – collectively known as cetaceans – all derive from a common ancestor with powerful underwater vision.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Giant megalodon shark could eat a whale in a few bites, scientists find
A giant shark that swam in the world’s oceans millions of years ago could devour prey up to 26ft long – the size of a killer whale – in just five bites, scientists say they have discovered.Researchers used fossil evidence to create a 3D model of the megalodon, one of the biggest predatory fish of all time, which lived an estimated 23 million to 2.6 million years ago.At around 50ft long from nose to tail, the megalodon was bigger than a school bus – about two to three times the size of today’s great white shark, according to the study...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Remains of an Ichthyosaur Giving Birth to Three Babies Discovered When Chinese Researchers Cracked Open a Rock in 2012
According to the Washington Post, in 2011 Chinese researchers came upon a large rock with a fish fossil on it. Even though the rock which was found in South Majiashan, China, was brought to a lab for further testing, it was only a year later that researchers decided to crack open the rock and thus make a stunning discovery of the remains of a mother ichthyosaur giving birth to three babies.
natureworldnews.com
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
These thoughtful nature images were captured by scientists in action
Overall winner: The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly. Roberto García-RoaSee conservation science, evolutionary biology, and other important fields of study through an artistic lens.
A 3200-year-old Mesopotamian perfume was recreated by scientists from an ancient recipe
Uruk period administrative tablet, pictographic scriptCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. Scientists have attempted to recreate the perfume that was first created 3200 years ago by the first female perfumer and chemist. Her name was Tapputi and she lived in Mesopotamia around 1200 BC.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Humans Might Have Settled in South America over 18,000 Years Ago After Discovery of Chromosomes
South America was long believed to had been populated by ancient humans who arrived in North America and expanded through southward migration across the continent. The long-lasting theory concerning the migrations was based on discovery that a land bridge once existed between Siberia and Alaska. The ancient icy bridge allowed...
When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says
Common belief was that humans first settled in North America about 16,000 years ago. New research suggests that might not be true.
