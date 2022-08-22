ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max and Fans Weren’t Happy

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcJWo_0hQhPxYv00

House of the Dragon is keeping up the HBO Max tradition and crashing the service for some unhappy viewers. Much like The Undoing and Mare of Easttown before it, House of the Dragon caused some streaming troubles for a group of disgruntled HBO Max subscribers last night.

According to data from Downdetector.com, which tracks issues on websites, HBO Max experienced a spike in outages between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., with around 3,000 total outages within that window of time.

The bulk of the streaming issues seemed to stem from users tuning in on Amazon devices like the Fire TV platform or Fire Sticks, according to The Verge.

House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO’s Chris Willard said in a statement shared with the outlet. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

Frustrated users aired their grievances on Twitter last night, complaining that House of the Dragon was not loading properly on Fire TV devices.

HBO Max’s customer service Twitter account responded to one user, suggesting, “Hi there, to help with the crashing issues you’re experiencing, please go to any other show/movie on HBO Max, turn off subtitles/captions, and then try streaming House of the Dragon again. Let us know if that helps!”

While the user reported back that HBO Max’s help was successful, not everyone was as easily placated. Plenty of users bashed the app for its glitchy streaming, with one going so far as to describe HBO Max as “a terrible platform coded by blind monkeys.”

Another user wrote, “About 25 minutes in to trying to watch #HouseoftheDragon only to have my HBO Max repeatedly crash after showing me the promo about all the ‘groundbreaking new originals’ they have coming. Not really a great sales pitch.”

Thankfully, HBO Max’s troubles seem to be behind them, if Down Detector’s current report is any indication … we’ll just have to wait until next week to see if it stays that way.

Tune into HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9/8c for new episodes of House of the Dragon.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Johnson
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#House#Downdetector Com#Fire Tv
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Targaryen Family Tree, Explained: From 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon' and More

In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy