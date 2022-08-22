‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max and Fans Weren’t Happy

House of the Dragon is keeping up the HBO Max tradition and crashing the service for some unhappy viewers. Much like The Undoing and Mare of Easttown before it, House of the Dragon caused some streaming troubles for a group of disgruntled HBO Max subscribers last night.

According to data from Downdetector.com, which tracks issues on websites, HBO Max experienced a spike in outages between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., with around 3,000 total outages within that window of time.

The bulk of the streaming issues seemed to stem from users tuning in on Amazon devices like the Fire TV platform or Fire Sticks, according to The Verge.

“House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO’s Chris Willard said in a statement shared with the outlet. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

Frustrated users aired their grievances on Twitter last night, complaining that House of the Dragon was not loading properly on Fire TV devices.

HBO Max’s customer service Twitter account responded to one user, suggesting, “Hi there, to help with the crashing issues you’re experiencing, please go to any other show/movie on HBO Max, turn off subtitles/captions, and then try streaming House of the Dragon again. Let us know if that helps!”

While the user reported back that HBO Max’s help was successful, not everyone was as easily placated. Plenty of users bashed the app for its glitchy streaming, with one going so far as to describe HBO Max as “a terrible platform coded by blind monkeys.”

Another user wrote, “About 25 minutes in to trying to watch #HouseoftheDragon only to have my HBO Max repeatedly crash after showing me the promo about all the ‘groundbreaking new originals’ they have coming. Not really a great sales pitch.”

Thankfully, HBO Max’s troubles seem to be behind them, if Down Detector’s current report is any indication … we’ll just have to wait until next week to see if it stays that way.

Tune into HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9/8c for new episodes of House of the Dragon.