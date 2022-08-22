Cryptocurrency does not appear out of thin air. Miners provide the release of new coins. Cryptocurrency, a token, is built on a specific blockchain platform. Blockchain is a chain of blocks, each of which must have a name (a hash code consisting of many numbers and letters), and which provides anonymity. The task of the miner is to find a name for the block so that it is added to the chain. These names are formulated in the process of automatic computational work.

