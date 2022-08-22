Read full article on original website
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
Is going long on FTX token a safer bet for swing traders
The FTX token, at the time of writing, was trading at $27.54 and witnessed a spike of 1.54% in the last 24 hours. The token offers a bunch of utilities and is backed by one of the biggest centralized exchanges in the crypto space. Now, as an investor, you might ask- Could this token be a safe bet in the long term?
Bitcoin Cash is up by 20% from its low on 19 August, thanks to…
Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has turned out to be one of the best cryptocurrencies that one could have bought during the weekend. Last week’s crash triggered a sell-off across the crypto spectrum. Most of the top cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover due to fears of more downside. However, BCH has...
Evaluating if Bitcoin [BTC] can see a leg-down to $9k mark
Bitcoin’s [BTC] struggle to surpass the current resistance level (around $21k) continue to see new dates. BTC made a few attempts to clear the $21,650 resistance but failed. However, there might be more pain coming its way for the largest crypto. Pain and suffering. The certainity of pain doesn’t...
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong concedes to making this ‘mistake’
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that cryptocurrency-related services would someday become commodities. He discussed the ambitions his organisation has to rely on subscription-based business models for revenue. In fact, Armstrong also suggested that the subscription model may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. The strategy, however, has a long-term outlook and a 20-year vision.
Bitcoin’s deep-pocketed investors are doing this but should you
Bitcoin just entered the sixth day of relatively low activity while hovering within a 9-week ascending support line. Its current performance underscores the increased state of uncertainty especially after the bearish performance it delivered last week. In most cases, the smart money makes moves while the retail market waits for...
Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week
Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
Take the first step into the crypto industry with SunMining Company
Cryptocurrency does not appear out of thin air. Miners provide the release of new coins. Cryptocurrency, a token, is built on a specific blockchain platform. Blockchain is a chain of blocks, each of which must have a name (a hash code consisting of many numbers and letters), and which provides anonymity. The task of the miner is to find a name for the block so that it is added to the chain. These names are formulated in the process of automatic computational work.
Betting against the Bitcoin tide? Consider these on-chain metrics first
After hitting the year’s lowest of $17,774 in mid-June, Bitcoin has gained a steady upward trajectory for the last two months. It also managed to cross the $24,000 mark recently. This indicated that the selling pressure on the king coin took a back seat. However, a trend reversal happened...
BTC posted third week of outflows- What could it mean for investors
The collapse of Terra [LUNA] foisted upon the general cryptocurrency market ‘extreme market conditions’ that have forced many major crypto lenders to declare bankruptcy. Furthermore, the past few months have been marked by the suspension of withdrawals and deposits across several cryptocurrency exchanges, with some permanently put out of business.
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
Bitcoin’s thorough on-chain analysis to help you sail through ennui
Bitcoin [BTC] is in the news, and things seemed to have gone awry once again. Following a momentary rally in July, BTC witnessed a decline in network activity that has culminated in a series of sell-offs in the last 22 days, as per Glassnode’s report. When Bitcoin [BTC] registered...
Coinbase introduces Wrapped Staked ETH: Here’s what you need to know
Popular crypto-exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the release of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. The timing of this announcement is interesting, especially with the Ethereum Merge now on the horizon. “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked...
Is Tron outcompeting BTC, ETH? The answer might startle you
In a recent tweet, the official Twitter account of TronDao informed how they outcompeted major cryptocurrencies. TronDao was ranked number one for the total number of active addresses compared to BTC, ETH, and XRP. One of the reasons why the crypto community has been using Tron for a lot of...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
Au Revoir Ethereum, Chiliz [CHZ] has relied enough on you
Many cryptocurrencies, on multiple occasions, have followed Bitcoin [BTC] where price plunges are concerned. It was almost the same between 17 August and 18 August when the latest capitulation happened as BTC fell from $24,000. Chiliz [CHZ], the social engagement fan token, did accompany Bitcoin in the fall. However, the...
Litecoin [LTC] investors must know that chances of capitulation are…
Litecoin [LTC] investors are still uncertain about their fate especially after starting their week on a low, courtesy of last week’s bearish performance. This is despite a bit of recovery but LTC’s short-term fate is still up in the air. Litecoin’s pullback of last week triggered a retest...
