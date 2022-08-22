Read full article on original website
Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's state veterinarian is trying to figure out what killed dozens of dogs in northern Michigan, and prevent the mysterious virus from spreading across the state. The dogs died after developing symptoms similar to the canine parvovirus. Testing is...
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Construction on new Comstock Elementary School is complete
COMSTOCK, Mich. — A building serving the Comstock community as a middle school for nearly 50 years transformed into the district's new elementary school. Comstock Public Schools celebrated major renovations Wednesday on Northeast Middle School. District leaders said they combined two elementary schools into one and choose the middle school as its new site.
