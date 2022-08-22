ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFwEq_0hQhOUYP00

Thomas Tuchel has been charged with alleged improper conduct over his comments on referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

The Chelsea boss admitted “maybe it would be better” if Taylor did not referee the Blues again, after a controversial day for the officials in the derby draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14.

Tuchel was hit with a £35,000 fine and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his dugout spats with Spurs boss Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.

The FA has now also concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments after the Spurs draw by charging the German coach with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee’s integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.

“Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that he made after Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022,” said an FA spokesperson.

“It is alleged that the manager’s comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct as contrary to FA Rule E3.1 they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“Thomas Tuchel has until Thursday, August 25, 2022 to provide a response to this charge.”

Tuchel was left incensed by Tottenham battling back for a draw with Harry Kane’s added-time header.

The Blues boss felt Richarlison was offside for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s Spurs opener, before lamenting Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella before the visitors’ second.

Romero’s challenge on Cucurella was checked and dismissed by VAR, only for Spurs to score from the corner to steal the draw.

Mike Dean later admitted his error in not ordering referee Taylor to review the incident on the pitchside monitors, from his VAR role in the clash, which would have led to a red card for Romero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQxuK_0hQhOUYP00
Thomas Tuchel, blue cap, is sent off after Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Straight after the Tottenham match, Tuchel admitted he felt referee Taylor should perhaps be taken off Chelsea duties in future.

When asked if Taylor should not referee Chelsea again, Tuchel replied: “Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.

“But honestly we also have VAR, to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that?”

When asked again about Chelsea supporters’ concerns about Taylor’s officiating, Tuchel continued: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

Asked if the players are worried when Taylor is in charge, Tuchel added: “Yeah, of course.”

Tuchel moved to clarify his comments on Friday, ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leeds.

The former Paris St Germain boss insisted he had not criticised or questioned referee Taylor’s integrity at all.

“I want to make it very clear I did not attack his integrity, I did not question it,” said Tuchel. “I said very, very early that the two decisions were decisions for the VAR.

“But I was not happy with the way he whistled the game but OK.

“But this is what happens. This will go to the board (independent regulatory commission) and they will decide.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes the Light Blues have a “fighting chance” in their Champions League group which will see a battle of Britain against Liverpool. Last season’s Europa League finalists booked their place in European football’s elite club competition for the first time since 2010/11 by beating PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid

Moritz Jenz’s dream of playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League will come true after the Hoops were drawn against the holders in the group stages. Ange Postecoglou’s side were put into Group F alongside the Spanish giants, who beat Liverpool in last season’s final to increase their record in the European football’s elite club tournament to 14 wins, German outfit RB Leipzig and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice

Winger Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season. The Ivory Coast international returns to Ligue 1, having previously played for Lille, Orleans and Angers. Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille and went on to make 111 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Referee#Spurs#German#Tottenham Hotspur Fc
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out

Linfield were denied a piece of history in the cruellest fashion possible against Latvian outfit RFS in Europa Conference League qualifying. David Healy’s side were on course to become the first Northern Irish team to qualify for the group stage of a European competition when Kyle McClean’s 104th-minute goal put them 3-2 up on aggregate.
SOCCER
newschain

West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage

West Ham rediscovered their goalscoring touch as they booked another European tour with a 3-0 win over Danish side Viborg. The Hammers, without a point or a goal after three matches in the Premier League, ran out comfortable 6-1 winners on aggregate over the two legs of their qualifying play-off to reach the group stages of the Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derek McInnes a happy man as Kilmarnock move for Ben Chrisene

Derek McInnes is delighted that Steven Gerrard gave the thumbs up to Ben Chrisene joining Kilmarnock on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. The 18-year-old left-back trained with the cinch Premiership new boys on Thursday morning at Rugby Park and could be in contention for the home cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League

Robbie Neilson was proud of his Hearts players for putting FC Zurich under “massive pressure” before Jorge Grant’s second-half red card swung their Europa League play-off back in favour of the Swiss champions. The Tynecastle boss was hugely encouraged with the way the Jambos dominated their visitors...
SOCCER
newschain

Blackpool face Bristol City without suspended Sonny Carey

Blackpool will be without Sonny Carey through suspension for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday. The midfielder is beginning a three-match ban for his sending-off in last weekend’s draw against Burnley. The Seasiders also have a long injury list. Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Luke Garbutt,...
SOCCER
newschain

Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card

Hearts suffered Europa League play-off agony at Tynecastle after a red card for Jorge Grant effectively killed off their hopes of overturning FC Zurich’s first-leg lead. The Jambos dominated the first half and, with the backing of a frenzied home support, looked like they might be able to get the goal that would bring the tie level.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Jamie McAllister expects Christian Doidge still to be a Hibernian player when the transfer window closes next Thursday. The 30-year-old striker hit double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but is currently battling to regain his status as a regular starter after being hindered by injury and illness for much of the past year.
SOCCER
newschain

Chuba Akpom to miss Swansea clash

Middlesbrough are set to be without Chuba Akpom when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday. The striker has not featured for Boro since scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on August 14, having twisted his knee during that match. Manager Chris Wilder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney

Motherwell have signed Ipswich left-back Matt Penney on loan until January. The 24-year-old played 26 times for Ipswich last season but has not featured this term. The former Sheffield Wednesday player featured 32 times for the Owls and had loan spells with Bradford, Mansfield and St Pauli while at Hillsborough.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy