Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 25, 2022
(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri’s Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Competing in “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers. Captain John Hotz (hots) says Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson.
Kait 8
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
kq2.com
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources
An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests Locally
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two arrests locally overnight on Thursday night into Friday. 12:38 am – 32-year-old Anthony R Brookshier of Cameron was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Pettis County Jail and released. 2:45 am – 23-year-old Henry F Eiserer of...
kcur.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
Comments / 0